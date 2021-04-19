SHERIDAN — Local organizations are planning for a near-normal summer full of activities, overnight camps and swimming lessons.
Liz Cassiday, executive director of Sheridan County YMCA, said that “normal” feels like a treat after a year of COVID-19-related issues.
“It almost feels like we are being spoiled right now by things being more normal,” Cassiday said. “We’ve planned a far more expanded summer, with lots of opportunities to get kids out and about.”
The Y offered programming through the summer of 2020, but it was with a slew of pandemic-related restrictions and unknowns. This year, Cassiday said YMCA members and her staff are much more comfortable with a summer full of activities.
“Some of it is just easier because we have become so much more flexible,” Cassiday said. “We don’t worry as much that kids are coming in to activities after having navigated the school year with COVID restrictions. Our families are more adaptive, and certainly our staff are in a place where we know we don’t have to be paralyzed if something comes up. We can still provide services, but we have to be more nimble than pre-COVID."
The Y’s camp offerings will be expanded this year and feature unique pairings between the arts and the outdoors, like a watercoloring overnight backpacking trip, Cassiday said.
Seth Ulvestad, executive director of Sheridan Recreation District, said that he was also able to offer programming in the summer of 2020, but on a later schedule after the shutdowns of the spring. This year, he is ready and excited for a more normal summer schedule.
“Last year, we got off to a late start. I had to take a big break with our programming last spring up until June 15, and had to work with the county and the state to get our programs up and running and get Kendrick Pool up and running,” Ulvestad said.
“This summer, what I’m really looking forward to is that I’m going to be able to start everything on time. Nothing is canceled, everything is on time. That is nice,” he said. “We don’t have to cancel anything and we have even added a couple programs and events, so we’re excited about that. We will do all of this following the county and state guidelines.”
Kendrick Pool will open at 1 p.m. May 29 and open swim will follow from 1-7 p.m. every day. American Red Cross swimming lessons begin two weeks after that, and lifeguard training is underway.
“It’s always a value to the community, having that outdoor pool for the season,” Ulvestad said.
Other SRD activities include an adult pickleball tournament planned for Thorne-Rider Park in mid-June and youth outdoor adventures like guided rock climbing partnered with Bighorn Mountain Guides.
Tongue River Valley Community Center Executive Director Erin Kilbride said things are in full swing in Dayton as well, and their summer schedule includes fishing, kayaking, swimming, hiking, camping and horseback riding camps.
“Compared to a year ago, we were in emergency mode trying to deal with the moment, and what we were going to do as far as shutdown,” she said, “but while we planned late last year, we ended up running a pretty good slate of summer programs last summer.”
This year, though, her staff is excited to start on time with potentially less restrictions.
“We have a full slate of summer camps, and we’ve been able to market them already,” Kilbride said. “We’re excited and motivated that kids are going to be here and active.”
While COVID is definitely not over and there may be limitations, she said, her staff has adapted just like Cassiday’s at the YMCA.
“There may be some limitations, or we may have to wear masks on buses or indoors when we can’t distance, but we are completely OK with that. That is how we functioned for the last nine months, and it has worked well for us,” Kilbride said.
All three said their activities are filling up fast, and that people are excited for a more normal summer. Even in the winter, Kilbride said, people wanted to participate in activities at the TRVCC when they were possible.
“If we were doing anything, they were there. We’re thankful that right now, we don’t have to limit our numbers and hopefully meet those demands going forward,” she said.
At the Y, not only are parents and grandparents excited for kids’ camps, but adults are looking for activities as well.
“We’re still experiencing our health and well-being members coming back saying, ‘I put on significant weight during COVID and I am ready to get back into an active lifestyle’,” Cassiday said. “We’ve also noticed in terms of registration that grandparents are planning again for their families to come for the summer and visit, and get the kids in camps while they are here.”
Spring programs at SRD saw great participation, Ulvestad said, even compared to a normal year like 2019, including co-ed volleyball, youth lacrosse and youth cross-country running programs.
“We’re seeing a trend of people wanting to do more local activities … which I think is really great and good for our community, to really bond together and get rolling by supporting our community," Ulvestad said.