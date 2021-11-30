SHERIDAN — Supplement vendor BlackOxygen Organics, which maintained a registered agent in Sheridan, recently closed in the wake of a pending federal lawsuit and payment processing issues.
As The Sheridan Press recently reported, BlackOxygen Organics has been accused of fraudulent business practices and currently maintains an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau of Northern Colorado and Wyoming.
BBB of Northern Colorado and Wyoming President and CEO Shelley Polansky said her organization plans to label BlackOxygen Organics as out-of-business on the BBB’s website. If former BlackOxygen buyers have outstanding issues with the company, Polansky said, the BBB recommends contacting their credit card company to dispute the charges.
For Matt Wetherington, an Atlanta-based litigator, the case against BlackOxygen began with an advertisement. It showed a pregnant woman cradling her belly and a packet of BlackOxygen’s fulvic acid supplement powder.
“The average woman loses 2 pounds of minerals per pregnancy to her child…” the ad said, “BlackOxygen Organics can help fix that, and give both mom and her children back the minerals they require.”
Of the hundreds of calls and emails Wetherington’s law firm receives about dangerous products on the market, this one stood out. BlackOxygen was marketing a supplement — which is less regulated by the Food and Drug Administration than prescription medicines and other products — to pregnant women and children. Wetherington has a daughter at home.
Wetherington’s firm filed a suit Nov. 19 in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Georgia. The lawsuit’s essential claim: BlackOxygen’s supplements contain toxic levels of heavy metals.
Wetherington said independent testing indicated toxic levels of lead, mercury, potassium and arsenic in BlackOxygen’s fulvic acid products. Because the products are, per BlackOxygen’s own website, gathered from a muddy bog in Canada, Wetherington said, levels of each of these metals varied from sample to sample but remained consistently high.
BlackOxygen’s internal documents, Wetherington claims, offered conflicting information on whether these elements were in the company’s supplements. For instance, a single BlackOxygen lab report indicated both unsafe and safe levels of lead and arsenic.
Court documents accuse BlackOxygen of negligence — particularly negligence due to adulterated food products and dangerous misrepresentation that the product is “safe for human consumption” — as well as making fraudulent and misleading statements and product liability. Because of BlackOxygen’s “willful, wanton, and reckless conduct,” Wetherington and his firm have requested punitive damages be awarded to the plaintiffs.
The lawsuit is also a class action, meaning it is intended to protect all U.S. residents who have purchased BlackOxygen’s fulvic acid products in the past two years.
On Nov. 22, BlackOxygen publicly issued a statement in response to the lawsuit.
“The allegations in the lawsuit are entirely false,” the statement said, “and appear to arise from false and defamatory statements published on social media platforms by disgruntled former BlackOxygen Brand Partners.”
BlackOxygen did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Wetherington’s firm served BlackOxygen’s U.S. operation via its registered agent: Northwest Registered Agent Service, Inc. at 30 N. Gould St. in Sheridan.
Wetherington commended registered agents for making it easy for attorneys to serve businesses. Registered agents, Wetherington said, provide attorneys with a single, easily locatable address to effectuate valid and legal service of process. It would have been far more difficult for Wetherington’s firm to track down BlackOxygen’s owners, the attorney said.
Besides, Wetherington said, registered agents have no responsibility to ensure the businesses they represent are legitimate. No ethical checking should delay registered agents’ abilities to do their job, Wetherington said.
“It’s the absolute best…” Wetherington said, referring to registered agent services. “If anything, they should be replaced with robots.”
On Nov. 23, BlackOxygen’s CEO Marc Saint-Onge and President Carlo Garibaldi announced the company’s immediate closure. According to Wetherington, BlackOxygen claimed the shutdown was not the result of the lawsuit but because a credit card processor froze the company’s assets due to the quantity of chargebacks, refutes and fraud reports linked to their product.
“Unfortunately, the recent turn of events have forced us to make a very difficult decision.” Saint-Onge and Garibaldi said in a statement Nov. 23. “As continuing to push forward is no longer an option.”
Ultimately, Wetherington said he hopes the lawsuit will offer those impacted by BlackOxygen’s products compensation, reimbursement and justice.