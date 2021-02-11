SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area is hosting a Valentine's weekend event Saturday and Sunday, featuring live music, food and activities.
Bonafide Food Truck, Kettle Krazy, Montucky Beer and Shred & Butter will provide food options for skiers.
Live music will include Strumbucket from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and the Nate Champion Band from 1-4 p.m. Sunday.
Activities hosted by Antelope Butte staff include a snowman building contest, Valentine's Day card making, costume contest, tailgate party and bonfire.
The slope is also hosting a buy one lift ticket, get one half off for the weekend. For more information or to purchase lift tickets and ski/snowboard rentals ahead of time, see antelopebuttefoundation.org.