12-22-20 antelope butte 1web.jpg
A duo of downhill skiers prepare for a trip down the slopes at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area. The slope opened for public use Dec. 18, 2020.

 Courtesy photo | Antelope Butte Foundation

Event canceled

The Valentine's weekend events have been canceled by Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area staff. 

Also, Antelope Butte closed the slope Friday due to inclement weather. 

The nonprofit's weather policy states:

• Antelope Butte will not operate on days where the forecasted high temperature is below 0 degrees.

• Antelope Butte will reference temperatures from the National Weather Service (NOAA) for Granite Pass.

• Closure due to weather will be announced on a day-by-day basis and will be announced by 5 p.m. the day before.

• Closure due to weather will be announced on the nonprofit's website and social media outlets. 

SHERIDAN — Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area is hosting a Valentine's weekend event Saturday and Sunday, featuring live music, food and activities.

Bonafide Food Truck, Kettle Krazy, Montucky Beer and Shred & Butter will provide food options for skiers. 

Live music will include Strumbucket from 1-4 p.m. Saturday and the Nate Champion Band from 1-4 p.m. Sunday. 

Activities hosted by Antelope Butte staff include a snowman building contest, Valentine's Day card making, costume contest, tailgate party and bonfire. 

The slope is also hosting a buy one lift ticket, get one half off for the weekend. For more information or to purchase lift tickets and ski/snowboard rentals ahead of time, see antelopebuttefoundation.org.

