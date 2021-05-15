SHERIDAN — After receiving the scariest medical diagnosis of your life, who do you turn to?
That can be a hard question for patients to answer after they have been diagnosed with cancer, according to Tommi Ritterbusch, manager of the Welch Cancer Center.
In the past six months, more and more people have been turning to DaLisa Morrison, the oncology nurse navigator at the cancer center.
“They want to know where she is,” Ritterbusch said. “They say ‘She’s my person.’”
“Cancer is a life-changing diagnosis,” Morrison said. “Patients don’t know what they need. They don’t know what they need to do. So it’s my responsibility to help them figure it out. I walk them through the process and help them determine their next steps. I’m someone they can lean on and trust during a really uncertain time.”
In the 2021 fiscal year, more people have been learning on the staff of the Welch Cancer Center than in previous years. According to Nathan Stutte, chief financial officer for Sheridan Memorial Hospital, the cancer center has seen a 14% increase in cancer treatments jumping from 10,377 in the first 10 months of fiscal 2020 to 11,826 in the first 10 months of fiscal 2020.
The Welch Cancer Center offers both radiation oncology and medical oncology. The former involves treating cancer through radiation therapy, while the latter treats cancer with chemotherapy, hormone therapy, targeted therapy or immunotherapy.
The cancer center has seen increases in both radiation oncology and medical oncology appointments this year, according to Stutte. The former has seen a relatively modest growth of 51 appointments or 2%. But medical oncology has grown by 19% — from 5,713 appointments during the first 10 months of fiscal 2020 to 6,790 appointments during the first 10 months of fiscal 2021.
“I think the reason we’re not seeing as big an increase in radiation is that there are other treatments available,” Ritterbusch said. “It’s just not as prevalent in a care plan for a patient as medical oncology.”
So what is driving the overall increase in treatments this year? Stutte and Ritterbusch have some theories.
One potential reason is the care center employs medical professionals patients have come to trust, Ritterbusch said.
Some patients drive several hours — from as far as Kaycee, Gillette and Ten Sleep — to receive treatment in Sheridan from the cancer center’s three providers.
“I think people have confidence in the care they can receive here locally,” Ritterbusch said. “With all the technology and services we offer, that means people don’t have to leave town to receive quality care.”
“When physicians are liked in the community and respected, I think that drives people to stay here for care,” Stutte said.
But there is more to oncology care than just the providers, Ritterbusch said. One of the biggest changes for the cancer center in the last year was the institution of Morrison’s role as oncology nurse navigator. Ritterbusch said hiring somebody who could act as a patient’s advocate throughout the process helped patients feel cared for and protected.
“I think it does help them feel like they’re having great experiences while they’re here,” Ritterbusch said. “When someone else can help coordinate things, that makes the whole process so much easier.”
Morrison said she is only able to succeed in her role because she is part of a supportive and knowledgeable team who unites to support patients.
“Without the providers, my job is a moot point,” Morrison said. “They are instrumental in determining what the patients’ needs are and how we can best address them. I really appreciate the effort they put in.”
Another factor that could be driving the increased number of treatments at Welch this year is increased access to screenings, Stutte said. So far in fiscal 2021, the cancer center has helped 84 patients access $39,877 in state funds to pay for cancer screenings. During the same 10 months in fiscal 2020, the center helped 29 patients access $22,794.
“Wyoming as a whole is really below the national averages when it comes to screenings,” Stutte said. “That’s something we’ve been pushing a lot recently, and we’ve seen some growth in screening numbers. There is a lot of good awareness growing about being proactive and screening regularly.”
Whatever is driving the increased number of appointments at the cancer center, Stutte said the staff was dedicated to continued growth and providing patients with the best care possible.
“A lot of our success is due to just staying up on the trends and making sure we offer the best care possible,” Stutte said. “A lot of that goes back to the providers and their dedication to their patients.”