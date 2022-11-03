SHERIDAN — With just two seats available on the ballot next week, voters will have seven candidates to choose from for the Sheridan County School District I Board of Trustees.
The seven candidates are Clint Krumm, Nicholas Zent, William Adsit, Doug Mathis, Gina Kidneigh, Brian Davidson and Chad Bolling.
The Sheridan Press reached out to each of the candidates with a survey of questions regarding issues facing the school district. Below are answers, minimally edited for grammar and space, from candidates who submitted responses. Additional questions and responses will publish Nov. 4 and online at thesheridanpress.com.
Why did you decide to run for a seat on the school board?
Bolling: I wanted to be a more active participant in my childrens’ education. I found there are many parents that feel their voice is not being heard. My goal is to be a bridge between parents/constituents and the school board.
Davidson: Born and raised in Sheridan, I have strong roots in the community. Now raising my own children here, I have a passion for preserving Sheridan as a strong, family-oriented community. Ensuring that my children would continue to receive an education that is focused on academic excellence, in an environment where teachers are supported, and parents have peace of mind in the curriculum and conversations in the classroom are aligned with the conservative community values.
Kidneigh: My passion is to serve others and I believe that I have relevant knowledge and experience from multiple perspectives that will help me provide strong leadership as a SCSD1 school board member.
Krumm: I’ve been asked that a lot lately. “Are you crazy?” is a popular response from my friends. Maybe I am, but I have always had a sense of civic duty. Giving back to a community is the right thing to do. I also legitimately care about all our students and their families. I believe strongly in the power of public education. Knowledge is power and every kid gets that opportunity.
Mathis: I am running to serve on the Sheridan County School District 1 school board for a couple important reasons. I want to be able to look both my boys in the eyes and tell them that Dad did what he thinks is best for them and all the students in the district. The only way to do that is to ensure that parents, grandparents, guardians, teachers, support staff, have their voices heard and not silenced.
Zent: I feel a trustee can have a positive impact on the educational experience our district provides, and as a direct result, the opportunities available for our students in life. SCSD1 provides a public education second-to-none and gives its students the foundation to pursue any path they choose. As a trustee, I pledge to dedicate the time, patience and effort to keep our district the best in the state. I’m not running to change policies or the dynamic of the district; rather to build upon our current successes.
What are the top three challenges facing the school district? How would you address each of those challenges?
Bolling: 1. Social and emotional support for our children and staff — Ensure that mental health needs are met. 2. Parents are concerned that their voices are not being heard. I will be visible, transparent and an active listener to all stakeholders. 3. Funding for our district — I will fight for equity in funding.
Kidneigh: Ensuring equity of resources throughout the district, to increase transparency at all levels and to advocate for the most important element of education — the student-teacher relationship. Evaluating the equitable distribution of resources in the district needs to involve a thorough understanding of the communities that the district serves and the needs and desires of the students and families in those communities. If the needs and desires of the communities that are being served by SCSD1 are addressed, I believe that increased transparency will be a natural result. Protecting, developing and supporting the student-teacher relationship is all about focusing on the most important element in education. We say we put students first in all decisions, but is that evident in the decisions being made? Addressing the first two challenges of equity and transparency will also, I believe, strengthen the recognition of and investment in the student-teacher relationship because that relationship, ultimately, has the most significant impact on student learning and well-being.
Krumm: 1. I’ll shock you that I’m not listing funding as No. 1, but the top challenge is engaging our community. I want the entire community to feel involved with our schools.
2. Keep education in the forefront of being on the board of education. Seems redundant, but there are lots of distractions.
3. Funding is always a top concern. Our schools are funded well. Being aware that we are spending hard-earned tax dollars in exchange for producing great students who will be good citizens.
Mathis: I believe that the top challenges facing SCSD1 are as follows:
1. Trust in parents
2. Teacher retention
3. Transparency
The only way these things can begin to be addressed is when the school board, teachers, parents and support staff start to show some effort to communicate, openly and honestly. Only then can we begin to take on these challenges. Trust needs to be on all fronts. Teachers need to trust the parents to do what needs to be done in the best interest of their children. Parents need to trust that schools and teachers will also do what is best by looping in the parents and talking about what might be best for the children. The school board has to trust that the teachers, parents, grandparents, guardians know what is best for the children. It can’t just flow downhill, it also needs to be able to climb uphill. Teacher retention needs to be addressed. Why are they leaving? What is causing them to leave? How can we make the work environment better? These are questions that need to be asked, answered and understood. Transparency is easy. We all just need to be open, honest, understand and agree to disagree on all decisions that are made as long as the interests are made with our children in mind.
Zent: 1. The state's funding model is broken. Our schools are primarily funded by “extraction taxes” (coal, oil, mining etc.). When those industries are booming, so is school funding. \ When they aren’t, we have our current condition. The state’s constitution grants districts the autonomy to provide an equitable, high quality education for each student, but it doesn’t allow districts to levy taxes to fund said education. Funding must come from the state and has not been significantly adjusted in nearly 10 years.
To fix this problem, school districts must lobby (or litigate as a last resort) the legislature to modify the funding model to something less cyclical and diminishing. As a trustee, I would actively lobby the legislature to find solutions to this issue. A single trustee might not have much pull with the legislature, but a coalition of multiple districts should be able to leverage our state leaders more effectively. I would work with these groups to provide ideas and solutions for a revised funding model. I am confident our schools can be funded without imposing additional taxes upon the residents of our district.
The state places “band-aids” on the funding problem in the form of literacy and technology grants which have both positive and negative impacts on our district. We benefit from having specialized instruction in reading fluency, but in my opinion, a very myopic approach. These grants are short term and when the funding expires, so likely will the positions they fund. Great classroom teachers have filled the roles of mentors and coaches under these grant programs and I worry we will lose them altogether once the program ends.
Our district certainly isn’t in a position to decline funding in any form, but we must make it clear to the legislature that temporary grants are not a solution to long-term funding issues.
2. Recruiting and retaining top teachers is an increasing challenge. We are fortunate to be in an area where people want to live. Many districts face severe staffing shortages. The cost of living in this area has well out-paced what our district is able to pay. There is something fundamentally wrong with the fact that our teachers and staff can make far more money working jobs which require less education, less hours and far less effort. SCSD1 pays significantly less per year for the same position as SCSD2, yet each year our open positions are filled with SCSD2 teachers.
Aside from simply paying our teachers and staff what they deserve, I have a couple ideas to improve their work environment. We need to get parents back in the classroom. No parent can fully appreciate what our teachers do until they have spent real time in the classroom. We are currently far below pre-COVID levels of parent participation. Secondly, we need to evaluate all of the “initiatives” we’ve piled on our teachers. They have been tasked with far more than basic classroom instruction in the form of: Letters Training, Opportunities to Respond, The Science of Reading, plus all the Common Core requirements and Standards Based Assessments. No wonder teacher burn-out rates are at record highs. I’d like to query our teachers to see what they find value in, and see what we can simplify.
3. Class sizes are the third challenge we face. SCSD1 is a phenomenal learning environment and demand for out-of-district placement is extremely high. For the most part, our facilities are full and our class sizes are bulging. Both the Big Horn and Tongue River communities are growing. Soon we may struggle to accommodate just our in-district students.
I’ve stated before that I will not trade out-of-district enrolments for increased funding. In keeping our schools small and our classes intimate, I would vote in favor of displacing out-of-district students.