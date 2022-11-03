SCSD1
An algebra student uses a dry erase board to show his work during class at Big Horn High School Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — With just two seats available on the ballot next week, voters will have seven candidates to choose from for the Sheridan County School District I Board of Trustees.

The seven candidates are Clint Krumm, Nicholas Zent, William Adsit, Doug Mathis, Gina Kidneigh, Brian Davidson and Chad Bolling.

