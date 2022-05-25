SHERIDAN — A number of individuals have filed their intentions to seek public office in the 2022 election.
Filing opened May 12 and will continue through May 27.
Here’s a look at who has filed for statewide and local seats as of 5 p.m. May 24.
U.S. Representative
• Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne
Governor
• Brent Bien of Sheridan
• James Scott Quick of Douglas
• Mark Gordon (incumbent)
• Rex Rammell of Rock Springs
Secretary of State
• Chuck Gray of Casper
• Dan Dockstader of Afton
• Tara Nethercott of Cheyenne
State auditor
• Kristi Racines (incumbent)
State treasurer
• Bill Gallop of Cheyenne
• Curt Meier (incumbent)
Superintendent of Public Instruction
• Brian Schroeder (appointed to seat in 2022)
• Megan Degenfelder of Laramie
• Thomas Kelly of Sheridan
• Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. of Lander
Senate District 21
• Bo Biteman (incumbent)
House District 29
• Gary Miller of Sheridan
• Ken Pendergraft of Sheridan
House District 30
• Mark Jennings (incumbent)
House District 40
• Barry Crago (incumbent)
• Richard Tass of Buffalo
House District 51
• Bryan Miller of Sheridan
• Cyrus Western (incumbent)
Sheridan County assessor
• Paul Fall (incumbent)
Sheridan County attorney
• Dianna Bennett (incumbent)
Clerk of District Court
• Rene Botten (incumbent)
• Rachel Borgialli
County clerk and recorder
• Eda Schunk Thompson (incumbent)
Sheridan County commissioner
• Allen Thompson
• Nick Siddle (incumbent)
• Jason Szewc
• Christi Burgess Haswell (incumbent)
Sheridan County coroner
• Robert Byrd
• Thomas L. Bennett
Sheridan County sheriff
• Levi Dominguez
• Roger Miller
• Zach McLain
• Brandon Leonard Masters
Sheridan County treasurer
• Kevin Harding
• Katie Araas
Sheridan City Council
• Andrew Patceg
• Terry Weitzel
• Aaron Linden (incumbent)
• Jack Wood
• Neil Fancher
• Greg Luhman
• Troy Cochran
Town of Dayton mayor
• W. Keith Reichert
• Clifford Reed
Dayton Town Council
• Sandy Perkins
Town of Ranchester mayor
• Peter B. Clark (incumbent)
Ranchester Town Council
• Jessica Weaver
• Randy Sundquist