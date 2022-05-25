07-20-2020 Election Equipment Testing_RH 001.jpg
Buy Now

Mark Rambur feeds test ballots into a new voting machine at the Sheridan County Courthouse while testing voting equipment Thursday, July 16, 2020. This voting equipment will be in use during Tuesday's election. 

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — A number of individuals have filed their intentions to seek public office in the 2022 election. 

Filing opened May 12 and will continue through May 27.

Here’s a look at who has filed for statewide and local seats as of 5 p.m. May 24.

U.S. Representative

• Anthony Bouchard of Cheyenne

Governor

• Brent Bien of Sheridan

• James Scott Quick of Douglas

• Mark Gordon (incumbent)

• Rex Rammell of Rock Springs

Secretary of State

• Chuck Gray of Casper

• Dan Dockstader of Afton

• Tara Nethercott of Cheyenne

State auditor

• Kristi Racines (incumbent)

State treasurer

• Bill Gallop of Cheyenne

• Curt Meier (incumbent)

Superintendent of Public Instruction

• Brian Schroeder (appointed to seat in 2022)

• Megan Degenfelder of Laramie

• Thomas Kelly of Sheridan

• Sergio A. Maldonado Sr. of Lander

Senate District 21

• Bo Biteman (incumbent)

House District 29

• Gary Miller of Sheridan

• Ken Pendergraft of Sheridan

House District 30

• Mark Jennings (incumbent) 

House District 40

• Barry Crago (incumbent)

• Richard Tass of Buffalo

House District 51

• Bryan Miller of Sheridan

• Cyrus Western (incumbent) 

Sheridan County assessor

• Paul Fall (incumbent)

Sheridan County attorney

• Dianna Bennett (incumbent)

Clerk of District Court

• Rene Botten (incumbent)

• Rachel Borgialli  

County clerk and recorder

• Eda Schunk Thompson (incumbent)

Sheridan County commissioner 

• Allen Thompson

• Nick Siddle (incumbent)

• Jason Szewc

• Christi Burgess Haswell (incumbent)

Sheridan County coroner

• Robert Byrd

• Thomas L. Bennett 

Sheridan County sheriff

• Levi Dominguez

• Roger Miller

• Zach McLain

• Brandon Leonard Masters

Sheridan County treasurer

• Kevin Harding

• Katie Araas

Sheridan City Council

• Andrew Patceg

• Terry Weitzel

• Aaron Linden (incumbent)

• Jack Wood

• Neil Fancher

• Greg Luhman

• Troy Cochran 

Town of Dayton mayor

• W. Keith Reichert

• Clifford Reed 

Dayton Town Council

• Sandy Perkins

Town of Ranchester mayor

• Peter B. Clark (incumbent)

Ranchester Town Council

• Jessica Weaver

• Randy Sundquist

Recommended for you