SHERIDAN — In addition to qualifications and backgrounds, candidates for a variety of local races shared thoughts on various issues facing Sheridan County Wednesday as part of a forum hosted by the Sheridan County Republican Party and the Republican Women of Sheridan County.
Many of the questions centered around fiscal responsibility, upholding the state and U.S. Constitution and limited government.
Candidates for Sheridan County sheriff, for example, were asked whether they would enforce any attempt to confiscate the guns of Wyoming citizens. The candidates also weighed in on if they would support the carrying of concealed handguns by licensed citizens into locations where weapons are currently banned — such as schools, government buildings and other areas.
All four of the candidates present responded that any unconstitutional attempt to collect residents’ guns would be met with disagreement and resistance from local law enforcement.
Sheridan County Undersheriff Levi Dominguez noted the importance of working with law enforcement throughout the state to oppose any such attempted action by the federal government.
Zach McLain, also seeking the seat, said if such an attempt were made, “we will meet the feds with the ultimate resistance in Sheridan County.”
Questions surrounding freedom and limited government permeated the forum Wednesday.
Candidates for Sheridan County Commission also answered questions surrounding unconstitutional mandates, with answers centering primarily around the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheriff Allen Thompson, who announced his retirement from the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office last fall and his intent to run for Sheridan County Commission, said the challenges of the last few years centered around people being scared and too many unknowns. He also noted the Wyoming Legislature has changed some laws regarding mandates, putting more control in the hands of local government.
Bryan Helferich, also seeking a seat on the commission, noted he didn’t obey any of the mandates and said government is in a lot of places it doesn’t belong.
Holly Jennings, another candidate for the commission, said she keeps a copy of the U.S. Constitution in her purse along with her Glock 9 mm, and noted she’s been discouraged to see the state government “twist the constitution to get where they wanted to be with mandates.”
Other questions throughout the evening went to candidates for clerk of district court, coroner, treasurer, Dayton mayor and town council and Sheridan City Council.
Questions centered on topics such as growth of Sheridan County, affordable housing, candidate priorities and — despite races like Sheridan City Council being nonpartisan — whether candidates have read the Republican Party’s platform and agree with substantial portions of it.
Many candidates spoke to affordable housing, growth and local culture by touting beliefs in limited government and a free market while outlining ways the local government could provide incentives to developers and direct where growth occurs as a way to protect productive agricultural land and local heritage.
Wednesday’s forum was the first of three events set for this week.
An all candidates meet and greet will take place June 23 at 6 p.m. at the Powder Horn Clubhouse. On Friday, state and federal candidates will participate in a Republican-hosted forum beginning at 6 p.m. at the Best Western Sheridan Center.
Additional forums organized through the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce are scheduled for June 27 and June 28 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center starting at 6 p.m. each night.