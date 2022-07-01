SHERIDAN — Five Republicans running for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives — incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, Harriet Hageman, Col. Denton Knapp, Anthony Bouchard and Robyn Belinskey — gathered for a debate at Sheridan College Thursday.
Although the candidates agreed on some essential values of Wyoming Republicanism — the Biden Administration’s spending irresponsibly resulted in inflation, the state must maintain and develop its oil and gas industry, competition in the private sector drives quality products — their answers betrayed disparate interpretations of what the U.S. Constitution means and how best to adhere to it, in Wyoming or Washington, D.C.
The candidate elected U.S. Representative will have to swear an oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies,” according to federal law. But throughout Thursday night’s debate, candidates disagreed on what it means to support and defend the Constitution.
For instance, the candidates discussed the Jan. 6 insurrection at length, questioning what the riot and the widely publicized hearings of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol — on which Cheney serves as vice chair — mean for First Amendment freedom of speech rights and due process rights enshrined in the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments.
Cheney defended her public condemnation of the violence involved on Jan. 6, arguing continuing to justify the rioters’ behavior weakens the American constitutional republic and the rule of law. The oath she swore upon taking office, Cheney said, required she condemn attempts to undermine these constitutional principles.
“People need to know something about me: I will never put party above my duty to the country. I will never put party above my duty to the Constitution…” Cheney said. “I will never violate my oath of office, and, if you’re looking for somebody who will, then you need to vote for somebody else on this stage.”
Other candidates, meanwhile, dismissed the hearings as lacking due process for those implicated in the hearings. In her travels across Wyoming, Hageman said people have expressed concerns over whether the committee is treating people fairly. Bouchard, too, argued the matter should be left in the hands of law enforcement and the courts.
“It’s a kangaroo court…” Bouchard said. “It’s not Congress’ job to pretend that they are the court.”
Similarly, many candidates argued the rehashing of the events of Jan. 6 unfairly punishes conservatives for exercising their First Amendment rights. Hageman argued there are “two different systems of justice” in the U.S., one in which high-ranking Democrats such as Hunter Biden and Hillary Clinton as well as Democrat-adjacent protesters are not adequately punished while conservative protesters are unnecessarily harangued. This so-called unequal treatment is the danger to the American republic, Hageman said, not former President Trump.
Belinskey agreed, arguing Jan. 6 and its aftermath suppressed the free speech and assembly rights of conservatives.
“We the People were stifled,” Belinskey said of the Jan. 6 insurrection. “[Our] First Amendment right was washed out the door.”
Despite their disagreements on application of the rule of law and due process related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, the candidates agreed on one primary constitutional concept: federal overreach is unacceptable and, in some cases, inconsistent with the Constitution.
Knapp directed debate viewers to the 10th Amendment, in which the powers not delegated to the U.S. government by the Constitution are delegated to the states or to the people. Part of the Bill of Rights, the amendment ensures states have the power to generate their own laws independent from the federal government.
The Biden Administration’s practices, many of the candidates agreed, constituted unacceptable expansions of federal power. In particular, the candidates largely blamed the administration’s economic policies, including COVID-19 relief funding and infrastructure spending, for inflating food, housing and gas prices.
“I truly believe that there is a special place in hell for people who will adopt policies that are intended to increase the cost of energy, housing and food. And that’s exactly what the current administration is doing,” Hageman said.
All of the candidates agreed Biden’s spending was irresponsible. Knapp expressed concerns some federal funding policies infringed on the 10th Amendment and states’ rights by including conditions about immigration or curbing reliance on fossil fuels, and Hageman agreed the non-infrastructure clauses in the laws could be destructive, in addition to causing inflation. Bouchard proudly announced he was one of only a few Wyoming state senators who voted against appropriating federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. Belinskey simply referred to the infrastructure bill as an overreach of the federal government.
Wyoming Republicans will determine which candidate — Cheney, Hageman, Knapp, Bouchard or Belinskey — they prefer during this year’s primary election Aug. 16.
The Wyoming U.S. House Republican debate is available to stream on WyomingPBS’ YouTube channel and will be rebroadcast July 2 at 2 p.m.