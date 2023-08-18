Chair Christi Haswell and the Sheridan Board of County Commissioners met Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Following Allen Thompson's, right, departure from the county commission, local Republicans will interview nine candidates for his now-vacant seat.
Michael Arzy looks into a crowd during his interview for the Sheridan County commission vacancy Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Arzy is vying for the now-vacant seat to try to better Sheridan County roads and to help protect children.
Bryan Helferich speaks during his interview for a Sheridan County commission vacancy Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Helferich said he is pursuing the vacant seat to serve as a light to the community and to help address Sheridan’s housing and tax crises and promote his Christian lifestyle..
Holly Jennings checks her notes during her county commission vacancy interview Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Jennings is pursuing the vacant seat in an effort to see if what she has learned would translate into being a quality elected official
SHERIDAN — Sitting Sheridan County commissioners will interview three finalists for the vacant seat on the board Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. Sheridan County Republican Party officials delivered the names of the finalists to the commission Three names were delivered by the Sheridan County Republican Party last week.
As reported by The Sheridan Press Aug. 11, Michael Arzy, Bryan Helferich and Holly Jennings were among eight interviewees for the vacant seat during a Sheridan County Republican Party special meeting.
Arzy, Helferich and Jennings each spoke with The Sheridan Press ahead of their interviews with remaining Sheridan County commissioners.
All three suggested considering moving meetings to a different time on Tuesdays to allow more public attendance and engagement.
Michael Arzy
Longtime Sheridan County resident Arzy said the county commission fulfills its role by running the county and seeing to the safety of constituents and residents.
Arzy said he wants to help make Sheridan County a more attractive place for business, which will help to keep more young people in Sheridan by offering more competitive salaries.
“I’m seeing that we’re losing a lot of our youth that are graduating high school and college. They go someplace else and then they come back here to retire,” Arzy said. “So, we lose our workforce and the reason we’re losing our workforce is because we don’t have the stuff that we need to entice them to stay.”
Arzy finished fifth out of eight 2022 primary election candidates for the three commission seats up for election. He said he is vying for the now-vacant seat to try to better Sheridan County roads and to help protect children.
Bryan Helferich
Helferich said the county commission’s responsibility is to spend funds appropriately, promote general welfare and serve as a light to the community through the promotion of strong families.
He added he feels it’s important to listen to constituents before making decisions and plans to consider all sides before taking a vote on an issue or topic.
“I still do that with my home,” Helferich said. “I don’t rule my home with an iron fist.”
Following votes on the commission, Helferich said he plans to be available and explain why he voted a certain way.
Helferich finished sixth out of eight 2022 primary election candidates for the three commission seats up for election. He said he is a candidate to fill the now-vacant seat to help address Sheridan’s housing and tax crises and promote his Christian lifestyle.
“I (want) to be a light and to be involved,” he said.
Holly Jennings
Jennings said the county commission’s role is upholding its responsibilities, as laid out in Title 18, in a way that best serves the public. Title 18 in Wyoming State Statute includes all provisions and laws related to counties, including those relating to the commission.
Should she fill the vacant seat, Jennings said she hopes to address voter apathy she’s noticed in Sheridan County and nationwide.
“I want people to engage. This is their government just as much as it’s mine,” Jennings said.
In attending Sheridan County Commission meetings, Jennings said she has noticed there isn’t much public comment made and most meetings finish quickly. She said she hopes to garner more public commentary during meetings and ask more questions of Sheridan County staff, even if just to reiterate the purpose of funds or a project.
Jennings finished fourth out of eight 2022 primary election candidates for the three commission seats up for election. She ran last year in an effort to see if what she has learned would translate into being a quality elected official, and pursuing the vacant seat had the same reasons.
If appointed to the vacant seat, Jennings said she would not retain her position as vice chair of the Sheridan County Republican Party.