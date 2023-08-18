08.02 SCGOP commission 2.jpg
Buy Now

Chair Christi Haswell and the Sheridan Board of County Commissioners met Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Following Allen Thompson's, right, departure from the county commission, local Republicans will interview nine candidates for his now-vacant seat.

 File Photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sitting Sheridan County commissioners will interview three finalists for the vacant seat on the board Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. Sheridan County Republican Party officials delivered the names of the finalists to the commission Three names were delivered by the Sheridan County Republican Party last week.

As reported by The Sheridan Press Aug. 11, Michael Arzy, Bryan Helferich and Holly Jennings were among eight interviewees for the vacant seat during a Sheridan County Republican Party special meeting.

08.18 bocc 2.jpg
Buy Now

Michael Arzy looks into a crowd during his interview for the Sheridan County commission vacancy Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Arzy is vying for the now-vacant seat to try to better Sheridan County roads and to help protect children.
08.18 bocc 3.jpg
Buy Now

Bryan Helferich speaks during his interview for a Sheridan County commission vacancy Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Helferich said he is pursuing the vacant seat to serve as a light to the community and to help address Sheridan’s housing and tax crises and promote his Christian lifestyle..
08.18 bocc 1.jpg
Buy Now

Holly Jennings checks her notes during her county commission vacancy interview Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Jennings is pursuing the vacant seat in an effort to see if what she has learned would translate into being a quality elected official

Recommended for you