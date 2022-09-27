SHERIDAN — Voters will have more candidates to choose from than in recent years past in local Sheridan County School District board of trustee races this year. As several candidates mentioned Monday evening during the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce candidate forums held at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, multiple candidates are running for a limited number of open seats, with several looking to enact change and “change the status quo.”
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Six individuals are running for three, four-year positions on the board, including Chuck Holloway, Julia T. Gerlach, incumbent Bob Leibrich, Judith E. McDowell, Ward A. Cotton and Elaine Olafson Henry (Garber).
With a history of cutting athletics and Gillette College splitting from NWCCD, candidates responded to questions about budget cuts, Sheridan College’s role in the state economy and the local community.
Sheridan County School District 3
Three individuals are running for two, four-year seats on the board, including incumbent Wade A. Betz, incumbent Misty Moore and Karis Prusak.
As one of the smallest school districts in the state, board trustees face unique challenges. Chamber Board President Cody Sinclair, serving as moderator for the forum, asked candidates what they believe the largest issues facing the district are and how to account for varied learning opportunities in the small population.
Sheridan County School District 1
Eight individuals are running for two, four-year seats on the board, including incumbent Clint Krumm, Nicholas Zent, William (Bill) Adsit, Doug Mathis, Gina Kidneigh, Brian Davidson, Chad Bolling and Linda E. Malchodi.
Unique to SCSD1 is the geography of the district, as two separate school units — that are close cross-county rivals in everything from athletics to academics — must be equally represented on a single board.
The Chamber asked candidates whether they had attended a recent school board meeting and their feelings about the meeting, as well as budget cuts and greatest weaknesses and strengths of the district.
Sheridan County School District 2
Fifteen individuals are running for four, four-year seats on the board, including Rebecca Arcarese, Jay Calentine, Shelta Rambur, Damien Paroski, Michael Lansing, Brian Roberts, Arin Waddell, Sarah Smothers, Ann M. Perkins, David Schultz, Steven Tremaine, David Myers, Nancy Stephens, Stephanie Stalker and Chip King.
Distrust and communicative disconnect between communities and the school board arose in conversation multiple times during the SCSD2 portion of the forum. Questions answered by the candidates included recommending a line item on the budget to be scrutinized, primary concerns in balancing state and community needs and the most critical opportunities and threats to the school district.
Common themes
Several candidates for each race emphasized improving board-to-community communication and relations, a dedication to students and teachers, and running for the sake of their children and community members, specifically parents, that feel they have not been heard. Teacher retention proved an issue affecting all K-12 school districts and budget cuts and relationships with the Wyoming Legislature impacts all four educational bodies — all issues that must be addressed if candidates are elected into the positions available.
Go vote
The general election is Nov. 8. To see a sample of your ballot, stop by the Sheridan County Elections office on the second floor of the Sheridan County Courthouse addition or look up your address on Sheridan County’s GIS map. To request an absentee ballot, call the Sheridan County Elections office at 307-674-2515.
Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.