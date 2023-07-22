SHERIDAN — Only using materials like wax, a container and a wick, candles are fairly simple to create to the naked eye; however, getting the correct fragrance and correct burning properties require hours of dedication, WYO Candle Co. owners Megan and Dwight Stanislaw said. The Stanislaws opened the company in August 2019 at 41 S. Main St., as an extension to their original candles made for a fundraiser.
For the owners, collaboration is a must, as they both have jobs in addition to owning the candle company.
“He does most of the candle making, including the math and ratios,” Megan Stanislaw said of her husband. “He also melts, mixes and pours the wax.”
Megan Stanislaw creates the scents. She aims to represent Wyoming well, creating a line of fragrances that represent the state.
“Whether you are in a cabin and you want to smell cabin scents or in the pine trees to the meadows, you want to capture Wyoming,” Megan Stanislaw said.
Megan Stanislaw said she creates fragrances by blending a variety of scents.
“Some of them have taken three years to come up with,” Megan Stanislaw said. “There is a lot of work behind the scenes to come up with one scent that we like. It is not an easy venture.”
Once the scents are chosen, Dwight Stanislaw will create a batch of small testing candles, making sure the candle burns correctly and smells perfect. In this stage, the Stanislaws said they discovered using a coconut wax blend create the best candles.
“It seems to retain the most natural smell of the fragrances,” Dwight Stanislaw said. “When we use some other waxes, they tend to change the scent profile a little bit once it goes in there. Coconut also burns really nice.”
Once the tester candles are approved, production starts.
To create a basic candle, there are three steps to complete. First, the wick must be placed in the chosen container, usually a glass jar.
Recently, the WYO Candle Co. has partnered with Red Bison Studio to provide custom, ceramic vessels to hold the wax. For the wick, the Stanislaws prefer to use cotton and paper wicks. To position the wick in the container, a long metal piece with a hole in the center can be used to keep the wick standing up straight. After the wick is set in place, heating up the wax is next. This step also includes the introduction of the fragrances. Once all of the wax is melted and the scent is incorporated by pouring the mixture into the wax, the mixture is transferred into a container to cool.
To customize the candle, Megan Stanislaw creates a custom label, including the name of the candle and scent notes. Stanislaw has created several candle collections based on events in Sheridan, such as the annual Christmas Stroll and Sheridan WYO Rodeo. Each series comes with its own unique collection of fragrances and labels. The Stanislaws finish the product by branding wooden lids for each candle.
Whether it is handmade or created on a larger scale, candles can brighten any room, bringing a sense of home to the space, Megan Stanislaw said.
“We make sure you can always take Wyoming home with you,” Megan Stanislaw said.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.