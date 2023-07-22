SHERIDAN — Only using materials like wax, a container and a wick, candles are fairly simple to create to the naked eye; however, getting the correct fragrance and correct burning properties require hours of dedication, WYO Candle Co. owners Megan and Dwight Stanislaw said. The Stanislaws opened the company in August  2019 at 41 S. Main St., as an extension to their original candles made for a fundraiser.

For the owners, collaboration is a must, as they both have jobs in addition to owning the candle company. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

