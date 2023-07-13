Ian Wallace

Ian Wallace's original involvement with Rooted in Wyoming was in 2016, as an integral part of the organization's first hoedown fundraiser. 

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming recently announced the addition of Ian Cannon-Wallace as its new project and outreach coordinator. Cannon-Wallace will replace Jodi Kenney in the position at the end of July.

Cannon-Wallace grew up in Dayton with a generational agriculture background, from his grandfather’s farm in South Dakota to his parent’s hydroponic tomato production, which he helped with from a tender age through his college days.

