SHERIDAN — Rooted in Wyoming recently announced the addition of Ian Cannon-Wallace as its new project and outreach coordinator. Cannon-Wallace will replace Jodi Kenney in the position at the end of July.
Cannon-Wallace grew up in Dayton with a generational agriculture background, from his grandfather’s farm in South Dakota to his parent’s hydroponic tomato production, which he helped with from a tender age through his college days.
Cannon-Wallace attended the University of Wyoming, receiving a Bachelor of Arts and later a Master of Education from the University of Montana.
He has worked for Sheridan County School District 2 since 2009 as a paraprofessional and teacher, and since 2016, at Meadowlark Elementary as the librarian and school garden coordinator. He is an active volunteer with Destination Imagination and a Sheridan Civic Theater Guild Board member.
Cannon-Wallace’s original involvement with Rooted in Wyoming was in 2016, as an integral part of their first Hoedown fundraiser. His dedication to building a garden program at Meadowlark Elementary was realized in 2021 when he collaborated with RiW to write grants through the Whole Kids Foundation and the University of Wyoming Specialty Crops Program. He was awarded the funding to build a geodesic greenhouse and infrastructure. He managed the state-of-the-art off-grid greenhouse and Farmstand hydroponic lettuce tower. In 2022 Cannon-Wallace was named the Rooted in Wyoming Teacher of the Year.
“Rooted is a unique organization that I am passionate about; it’s exciting to be on the team,” Cannon-Wallace said. “It’s important work to build interest and appreciation for local food production, especially when it comes to helping kids learn about growing fruits and vegetables. Rooted in Wyoming makes our community better.”
RiW will immediately put Cannon-Wallace’s abilities to use within the 17 partner garden programs they currently collaborate on, special events including the seventh annual Farm to Table Sept. 23 and in the RiW office. The project and outreach position increases RiW’s community exposure and outreach impact.
Rooted in Wyoming is a nonprofit organization that connects communities through local food and envisions a future where every community in Wyoming can grow its food.