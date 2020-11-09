SHERIDAN — Two write-in candidates accepted nominations confirmed by Sheridan County voters following official votes and canvassing last week.
Sheridan County Elections Office completed canvassing Thursday at 12:31 p.m. and posted official results from the 2020 general election shortly thereafter. Dick Kuzara and Tod Windsor served on the county canvass board this year.
Trinity Lewis accepted a certified write-in nomination for Sheridan County School District 3 board member.
Tracey Deromedi accepted the write-in for Ranchester Town Council member.
Following canvassing, Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson said this was a successful, historical presidential election cycle for Sheridan County.
"We had record voter turnout all around and record processing time of election results," Schunk Thompson said in an email. "My thanks go out to every person who said 'YES' to helping us this election cycle, especially those folks who worked at the polls, cleaning and keeping us safe during the pandemic."
New election equipment helped teams successfully record unofficial results including absentees by 9:30 p.m. on election night. A total of 8,121 absentee ballots were tallied during election day and evening. Out of 16,546 total ballots cast, 8,425 ballots were delivered from the 18 polling locations to the courthouse, resulting in a 49/51 percentage split of absentee ballots cast to in-person ballots cast.
All 23 Wyoming counties received new election equipment, which Schunk Thompson said served the Sheridan County community and all other Wyoming counties well for the primary and general elections.