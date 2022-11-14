Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.