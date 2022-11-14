SHERIDAN — Canvassing for the 2022 general election finished Friday at 3:30 p.m., and Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson said the result solidified the unofficial vote tally for Sheridan County.
"We started shortly after 8:30 a.m. and ended about 3:30 p.m.," Schunk Thompson told The Sheridan Press.
The Ranchester mayoral race, which incumbent Mayor Peter Clark won over Allan Moore by one vote, remained the same after a mandatory recount.
Likewise, no write-in votes affected any races and were not looked at by elections staff.
"There were no write-ins that affected any state or local race, therefore per election law, we did not even look at the write-ins," Schunk Thompson said.
All election results are now official and can be viewed on the Sheridan County Elections website.