SHERIDAN — A piece of legislation designed to increase child safety on Wyoming roads is being considered by the Wyoming Legislature’s Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs committee this interim session.

Proposed legislation 23-LSO-0025 requires all children younger than the age of 2 to be placed in a rear-facing safety restraint system and increases the fine for failing to ensure young children are in the proper restraint system.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

