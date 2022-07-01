SHERIDAN — Earlier this week, the Sheridan County commissioners heard objections related to a potential vacation of a portion of Carbon Hill Road.
If approved, the vacated road could serve as the potential site of a new solar energy plant, vacation applicant Cam Forbes said.
Commissioners did not reach a decision during Tuesday’s meeting, and the issue will be discussed and decided at a to-be-announced county commission meeting in the future, Commission Chair Lonnie Wright said.
Last year, the commission voted 5-0 against approving a proposed facility on Forbes’ property at the west end of Swaim Road.
The new proposed solar facility near Carbon Hill Road, being developed with Greenbacker Renewable Energy Corporation of New York, would be located farther from residential developments than the previously discussed Swaim location, Forbes said.
“I think the overall consensus was it might have been the right project in the wrong place,” Forbes said of the previous application. “…So this is the future we see: It’s very flat ground, it’s ideally located and it’s pretty much out of sight of anybody.”
Forbes was the only speaker at the county meeting, of a total six, who spoke in favor of the road vacation. Forbes noted the portion of road being considered “is unused and would be redundant to either or both of the other (existing) roads.”
“The Beaver Creek area is already well served by the Big Goose Highway, and if ever needed, there is another existing platted county road off of the end of Swaim Road, which connects Upper Road with the Beaver Creek Road,” Forbes said.
Lawyer Michael Lansing, representing adjacent landowner Patricia Fox, disagreed with Forbes’ statement and said protecting existing roadways — even if unused right now — could be critical to Sheridan as it continues to grow and expand.
“The public right-of-ways serve as routes to allow development and traffic to move from Upper Road to Beaver Creek Road,” Lansing said. “The vacation of the public right-of-way would remove one viable and established route from Upper Road to Beaver Creek Road. This objection is to ensure that the right-of-way that was established years ago is not vacated unless economical and logical alternatives are available.”
Lansing also noted the county commission had voted down the previous Swaim Road solar facility because, among other reasons, it would require vacating a portion of Little Goose-Beaver Creek Road first platted in 1902.
“None of us know what’s going to happen 100 years from now, and none of us are going to care,” County Commissioner Nick Siddle saidat the time. “But our children and grandchildren might care if the possibility to build that road goes away.”
Sheridan County resident Vicki Taylor spoke against the road vacation, noting the history of Carbon Hill Road. The 8.5-mile road was created in 1892 as a more direct and practical route for traveling businessmen and ranchers than the existing Bozeman Trail, Taylor said. She urged the commissioners to consider the road’s 130 years of history when making their decision.
“Today, the fate of a historic road is yours to decide,” Taylor told the commissioners. “…Mr. Forbes has called the Carbon Hill Road ‘redundant.’…But I would say that this second attempt at a solar project is what is redundant here.”