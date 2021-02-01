SHERIDAN — In recent years, the recycling market for Old Corrugated Containers — more commonly known as cardboard — has experienced highs and lows.
In 2017, the average price per ton was nearing record highs not seen in decades. The value fell greatly in 2018 and 2019 due to China-based restrictions on recovered paper imports, new tariffs on exports and a decline in global demand, according to national recycling company Berg Mill Supply.
But, in 2020, the market staged something of a comeback, jumping from a low of around $10 a ton to around $50, according to Paul Larson, Sanitation and Recycling supervisor with the city of Sheridan.
The reason, according to the city’s Utilities Director Dan Roberts: Suddenly, in the COVID-19 era, demand for cardboard has never been higher.
“What traditionally leads to the rebound is the larger demand,” Roberts said. “When people started ordering more stuff online in response to COVID, the market certainly bounced back a bit.”
Corrugated cardboard demand is booming around the world as many shoppers trade in-person shopping for e-commerce. Sheridan has seen that trend as well, albeit on a smaller scale, Roberts said.
“We have seen a slight increase, which is interesting, but maybe not big enough to celebrate,” Roberts said. “It is due largely to more people shopping online.”
Overall, in 2020, the average daily tonnage of cardboard at the recycling center was down by three-tenths of a ton — or 600 pounds — compared to 2019, Roberts said. However, that number includes the six weeks at the beginning of the pandemic when the recycling center shut down their sorting lines due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We did lose a lot when we shut the sorting lines down,” Roberts said. “So that might not provide the most accurate picture.”
When those anomalous weeks are taken out, the average daily tonnage actually increased by two-tenths of a ton — or 400 pounds, Roberts said.
“That is not insignificant,” Roberts said. “It takes a lot of cardboard boxes to equal two-tenths of a ton.”
Roberts said August, September, October and November were particularly busy months for cardboard recycling. Larson agreed and noted that, as always, the holiday season contributed a lot this year.
“Generally, we see an increase during the holidays from around October through January,” Larson said. “The amount of product being shipped back and forth is just massive.”
When the cardboard arrives at the recycling center, it is sorted, decontaminated and baled before being shipped to vendors in Oklahoma, Colorado and California, Larson said.
As a whole, cardboard has always been one of the city’s more stable recycling markets along with office paper, Roberts said. And, as the pandemic stretches on, he expects the market to continue to stay strong.
“Cardboard is a good thing to keep out of the landfill and a good thing to recycle and divert from our waste stream,” Roberts said. “I would just ask that the people of Sheridan keep up the good work and keep recycling it — both curbside and at our drop sites.”
Larson agreed and asked citizens to be vigilant when recycling their cardboard and to separate all materials that are not cardboard. The prices the city receives from their vendors is dependent partially on the nationwide markets, but also impacted by the “contamination level” of the cardboard. If there’s Styrofoam, plastics or other materials mixed in with the boxes, the price will decrease.
“The markets are still tough out there,” Larson said. “Having a contamination-free product goes a long way with our brokers. If products are contaminated, they might not be too happy with us. The cleaner the product, the better off we are.”