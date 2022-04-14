SHERIDAN — Sheridan College, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System will host the 2022 Spring Career and Network Fair on April 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Golden Dome.
The career fair is open to all students and the general public but please note the first hour (10-11 a.m.) is specifically set aside for veterans to attend. If attendance is not possible, three partners will also offer a virtual career fair April 21, from 3-6 p.m. This is specifically organized for individuals who are not able to attend the in-person career fair. More detail on this year’s virtual event will be available through the Sheridan Career Fair page on Facebook.
Through the annual career fair, attendees have the chance to learn about area businesses, employment opportunities available and ask questions of participating employers. Expect 45-plus employers who plan to participate and hire full-time or part-time employees, internships, co-op opportunities or seasonal positions in a variety of majors including but not limited to: nursing, dental hygiene, business, machine tool, welding, diesel, construction, marketing, sales, criminal justice and general studies.
The in-person and virtual career fairs will have free admissions for both employers and attendees. For employers to participate in the virtual career fair or attendees with any questions, please call 307-675-0105.