SHERIDAN — The sandwich generation comprises those who are giving care to multiple generations. This body of people is nicknamed the “sandwich generation” as it is often associated with Baby Boomers (45-55) supporting their children and their aging parents simultaneously.
However, the term has been construed and adapted to fit many demographics of unconventional caregiver roles across all ages.
Heidi Justice, a pharmacist at the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System, is a wife and mother of two, and since her father’s passing she is also the main care provider for her mother with Parkinson's disease.
Since becoming the primary caregiver for her mother while raising her active 15- and 17-year-old teens, she identifies herself as a part of the sandwich generation. She considers the role important and adds it is powerful “caring for someone who once cared for you.”
Justice shared her mother would like to stay in her home in Dayton and be independent as long as possible and her family members “are working to honor those wishes.”
Honoring those wishes however, looks different each day. Justice said her schedule and day vary depending on her family's needs. Despite a constantly changing schedule she said the week “typically includes the kids going to see and talk to my mom twice a week, getting mom’s mail and helping her with the bills, but most of all making sure we are available when she needs us.”
“It’s hard and challenging” Justice said, “but there is laughter and experiences I never could have imagined too.”
Justice said she has a few friends in similar situations and their support and companionship helps.
She also cautions against taking on such heavy responsibilities alone.
"Reach out and network,” Justice shared as advice to caregivers. "Having close friends or a counselor to help navigate stresses and feelings can be tremendously helpful.”
Justice also notes utilizing resources in the community has been beneficial for their family; a lot goes into care giving that one wouldn’t think about.
“The Hub on Smith has been amazing” Justice said. “They have pointed us in a direction for senior meals and rides for my mom.”
Helaine McCrae, support center manager at The Hub on Smith said The Hub Support Center is not only for their patrons but also for “their family and friends to provide a comprehensive single access point for support services" to make supporting their loved ones easy and manageable, since so many of them have full plates.
"The Hub is here to support our community members to age independently, safely and healthily in the home to prevent early institutionalization," McCrae said.