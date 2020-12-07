CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Small Business Development Center introduced an interactive business resource tool as an informational reference for Wyoming entrepreneurs whether they’re in business or are looking to start a business.
All agencies or entities included in the business resource locator are public programs aimed at assisting new or established entrepreneurs grow or start their business. Resources are broken down by county for ease of navigation and relevance as well as by topic statewide.
The Wyoming SBDC Network CARES Act Recovery Program, funds appropriated by Congress through the 2020 CARES Act, assists businesses recovering from the negative effects of COVID-19 and has made this project possible and available to anyone in the state free of charge. Any entity in the state may link to this tool at WyomingBusinessResources.org.
The CARES Act Recovery program is ever-evolving as the Wyoming SBDC Network develops new tools to assist Wyoming entrepreneurs in their COVID-19 recovery. Find more information and links to free resources at WyomingSBDC.org/Covid19.