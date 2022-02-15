SHERIDAN — Sheridan High School students and parents were informed Feb. 15 that Principal Michael Carnes is resigning for personal reasons.
Staff were informed about the resignation Monday.
“We are sad to see Mike go,” said SCSD2 Superintendent of Schools Scott Stults, “but we completely understand and support his decision. We wish him all the best.”
Carnes was hired less than one year ago to lead SCSD's primary high school. He moved to Sheridan County after leaving his post at Middletown Area High School in Middletown, Pennsylvania, where he had worked since 2013.
"I am thankful to have been given the opportunity to work with a great group during my time at Sheridan High School,” Carnes said in a press release from the district. “I've learned so much from them and hope they've taken something from me as well."
Carnes did not immediately return a request for comment.
Assistant Principals Casey O’Connor, Jennifer Fiedor and Steve Mayhue, along with Activities Director Don Julian, will continue to lead the school for the remainder of this school year.
“We have a very solid group of educational leaders, teachers and staff in place at SHS,” Stults said. “The district will continue to provide them with support and are confident in their ability to finish the spring semester strong.”
The district will begin the search for a new SHS principal over the coming weeks, following the standard hiring process.