SHERIDAN — Starting this fall, construction workers interested in completing the Carpentry Apprenticeship program can do so online through Sheridan College.
The online format will allow students to complete course work as their work schedule allows from anywhere in Wyoming. The Carpentry Apprenticeship program provides the technical instruction that complements an apprentice’s hours working in the field, and prepares students to earn their journeyman’s license.
Obtaining a journeyman’s license is a way for construction workers to increase their earning potential, and apprentices can be any age or skill level. Enrollment is open to anyone working in the carpentry field, but students must be working for a licensed contractor who is registered with the Department of Labor office of Apprenticeship in Cheyenne. Previously, students had to juggle traveling to the Sheridan College campus for class with their work schedules.
To facilitate interactive learning online, Sheridan College faculty members utilize innovative methods, such as online test proctoring, virtual faculty office hours, audio-visual strategies and online forums and discussion groups. In addition, online students have access to all Academic Support Services, including HelpZone, virtual math and writing centers, library services and more.
Fall classes begin Aug. 30 at Sheridan College. To enroll in this program or for more information, call a Sheridan College enrollment counselor at 307-675-0505.