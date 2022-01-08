SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will welcome violist Molly Carr and pianist Anna Petrova to the stage Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Carr and Petrova are acclaimed international soloists. As individuals, they have won top prizes in several international competitions and have been featured in such venues as Carnegie Hall, the Concertgebouw and Lincoln Center and their performances have been broadcast on CNN, PBS, NPR’s “Performance Today,” WQXR and ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
Carr and Petrova began playing together during their years at the Juilliard School and the Manhattan School of Music and have since performed together across Europe, the Middle East and throughout North America.
In August 2018, the duo launched their interdisciplinary project called Novel Voices Refugee Aid Project — a project designed to give voice and visibility to refugee communities around the globe while raising awareness and support for both local and international refugee-aid organizations. The project brought classical music performances and musical workshops to refugee camps and aid programs around the globe, commissioned a new work by composer-in-residence Fernando Arroyo Lascurain and will be the feature of an upcoming documentary by film-makers Victoria Stevens and Skyler Knutzen.
Tickets for the show cost $19 for adults, $16 for seniors and military and $12 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by calling 307-672-9084.