SHERIDAN — A lack of available volunteers has left children utilizing the Compass Center for Families’ Court Appointed Special Advocate program underserved, said Tifany Resser, co-executive director of Compass. With current volunteers spread thin, Compass is seeking new volunteers to fill in the gaps.

CASA volunteers advocate for children and young adults up to 21 during court proceedings in cases of abuse and neglect. A CASA volunteer’s role in the courtroom is not to speak for the parents, but to speak strictly for the child’s needs. CASA volunteers form a relationship with the child by supporting, advocating for and spending time with the child over the course of court proceedings.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

