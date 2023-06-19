SHERIDAN — A lack of available volunteers has left children utilizing the Compass Center for Families’ Court Appointed Special Advocate program underserved, said Tifany Resser, co-executive director of Compass. With current volunteers spread thin, Compass is seeking new volunteers to fill in the gaps.
CASA volunteers advocate for children and young adults up to 21 during court proceedings in cases of abuse and neglect. A CASA volunteer’s role in the courtroom is not to speak for the parents, but to speak strictly for the child’s needs. CASA volunteers form a relationship with the child by supporting, advocating for and spending time with the child over the course of court proceedings.
“The best part about CASA volunteers is that they’re the only non-paid person on the case,” said CASA Program Manager Jackie Benton. “We have a little bit more freedom on what we can say that a child needs.”
Currently, the CASA program is taking on 31 cases for children in Sheridan, but with only 18 active volunteers, CASA Program Manager Shannon Sickler said each child is not getting the full amount of attention from their volunteers as would be ideal. With the current 18 volunteers being spread thin, many are taking several cases at once, including Sickler.
Resser said the goal of the program is to limit two cases to each volunteer to allow them to spend more time with the children and avoid burnout. With 18 volunteers to 31 cases, Resser said the program can’t continue to operate at this pace while remaining true to the model.
While volunteering for CASA can sometimes be emotionally taxing due to the difficult topics being dealt with, Benton said the work is often incredibly rewarding, Resser said. Volunteers are often one of the most stable adult relationships for children actively going through the court system and that relationship can change the trajectory of people’s lives.
“CASA’s really do make a difference. Yes, it’s hard, yes, it’s a lot, but they make a difference in life,” Resser said. “I think there’s very few other ways to have such a lasting impact in our community than being a CASA volunteer.”
CASA volunteers need no experience in law or child care. Before taking their first case, volunteers must complete 30 hours of training, which can be completed at one’s own pace, Benton said.
“Foster parents see the kids way more than we do. Foster parents are beyond amazing, but that being said, we are the ones who have to go to court and speak for them, so I feel like our work is super valuable,” Benton said.
Those interested in volunteering for the CASA program or learning more about it may contact the Compass Center for Families at 307-675-2272.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.