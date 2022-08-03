SHERIDAN — Initially scheduled to proceed to a jury trial this week, the criminal case of Jack Kekich largely ended during a change of plea and sentencing hearing before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Tuesday.
Kekich was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery — felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both — as a result of a March incident at The Mint Bar in which Kekich allegedly threatened another bargoer with a drawn knife.
The case ended pursuant to a last-minute plea agreement, filed close to the July 18 plea deadline. In exchange for Kekich’s guilty plea to an amended charge — reckless endangering, a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a $750 fine or both — Deputy Sheridan County and Prosecuting Attorney Christina White agreed to recommend a sentence of 180 days in jail, suspended for one year of supervised probation.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Kekich admitted he endangered a victim by brandishing a knife.
White said the new charge struck her as appropriate. While some form of consequences are appropriate in this case, White said the victim was not harmed during the incident and asked Phillips to impose the sentence recommended in the plea agreement.
Kekich’s defense attorney Jeremy Kisling agreed, arguing reckless endangerment was a more appropriate charge because Kekich did not intend to hurt the victim in the case. Rather, Kisling said, the incident was a one-off instance of irresponsible and dangerous behavior.
“This was extremely out-of-character, and it was extremely reckless,” Kisling said.
The defense attorney also presented three letters vouching for the defendant’s character on Kekich’s behalf.
Kekich addressed the judge too, expressing remorse for the incident.
“It was a stupid, dangerous thing I did. I’m glad nobody was hurt,” Kekich said of the incident.
Phillips accepted the terms of the parties’ plea agreement, imposing the recommended probation sentence, and wished the defendant good luck.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.