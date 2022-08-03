DistrictCourt 8.3.2022
The case of Jack Kekich, initially scheduled to go to trial this week, ended in a change of plea and sentencing hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Tuesday. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Initially scheduled to proceed to a jury trial this week, the criminal case of Jack Kekich largely ended during a change of plea and sentencing hearing before 4th Judicial District Court Judge Darci Phillips Tuesday. 

Kekich was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault and battery — felonies punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both — as a result of a March incident at The Mint Bar in which Kekich allegedly threatened another bargoer with a drawn knife. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

