CLEARMONT — Monica Castaneda knows the seven members of the Arvada-Clearmont High School class of 2022 would provide her with brutal honesty if she asked. Those truthful words helped the outgoing teacher grow to know each student personally, an overall trait in which the school prides itself.
Personability.
Speeches from salutatorian Peityn Manor, valedictorian Tamica Smith and Castaneda all shared personal anecdotes of each student — the laughs garnered from one, sage advice from another. The seven close peers and their teachers celebrated accomplishments of enduring 13 years of public education and celebrated the many paths those seven plan to take following the receipt of their diplomas. Smith nodded to upcoming challenges with big moves out of state, to different jobs or starting another bout of schooling.
Smith encouraged her fellow peers that things are going to change.
“Get used to it,” Smith said.
She also encouraged her class, noting the progress made and still to make. With progress and success comes a support system, one each student chooses on their own, Smith said, reminding her classmates they’re not alone.
Smith finally encouraged the other six graduates to let things happen, not trying to force something that shouldn’t be forced.
Castaneda turned the conversation again to the students, commending them for changing her life and acknowledging the impact a student can have on an adult, not just the other way around.
“Class of 2022, your futures are before you, and you will change the world,” Castaneda encouraged. “You all say how much of an impact all these adults around you have made on your lives, but you haven’t been told the impact that all of you have had on this world.”
Castaneda complimented the maturity of the students, calling them “old children,” noting their impact on her life.
“You all should be so proud of the growth you have shown and the growth you are going to continue to have,” Castaneda said.