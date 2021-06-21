CLEARMONT — Frustration with the meeting format for the Clear Creek Recreation District board boiled over during its regular monthly meeting last Wednesday.
According to agendas posted for the CCRD and the Sheridan County School District 3 Board of Trustees, the CCRD is scheduled to meet for 30 minutes on the third Wednesday of each month. The meeting occurs between a work session for the SCSD3 board, set to end at 6:30 p.m., and the school board’s regular meeting at 7 p.m
Part of the reason for that is members of the school board also serve on the CCRD board. And, usually, the timing is not an issue.
At the recreation board’s last meeting June 16, however, the limitations of having just 30 minutes to discuss agenda items became a point of discussion itself after one board member requested an executive session be added to the start of the CCRD meeting.
Stefhanie Buhr, chair of the CCRD board, at first denied addition of the executive session, stating there wasn’t enough time due to the number of other items already on the agenda.
While the executive session was later added to the end of the agenda, board member Amy Vineyard said 30 minutes just isn’t enough for the CCRD board to have any in-depth discussions on agenda items and limits the board from making needed improvements.
“Meetings are important,” Vineyard said. “That’s why we have them each month. We need to do something beneficial.”
Vineyard added the combination of the two meetings often lasting several hours can be tough for school board members, yet the recreation board still does not have enough time.
“Here we sit with a huge thing to discuss and we don’t have the time,” she said.
Wade Betz, recreation board member and clerk for the SCSD3 board, agreed.
“There’s not enough time,” Betz said. “We’re rushing everything.”
“It’s not fair to your employees, he added. “It’s not fair to your board.”
Betz said the current meeting format “isn’t working” and also voiced his frustration with the requirement to serve on both boards.
“I ran for the school board, not the recreation board,” Betz said. “I think it’s a load of BS that the school board members are on the recreation board.”
According to Betz, the two boards should be split and meetings held at a time when it would not conflict with the SCSD3 meeting. The recreation districts serving SCSD1 and SCSD2 have independent governing boards, with just one school board member appointed to also serve on the recreation board.
“If things were right with the recreation district, there would be a recreation board and a school board,” Betz added.
Vineyard said, however, there’s not enough interest within the community to completely separate the two boards.
Vineyard also reminded Betz candidates for the school board are informed they’ll also be serving on the CCRD board, if elected.
“I don’t want to be on the recreation board, either,” she added. “(But) we’re stuck with this right here.”
CCRD board members later voted to table discussions on the manager’s contract before adjoining their meeting at 7:02 p.m. Wednesday, two minutes after the SCSD3 meeting was slated to begin, with no further discussion on the meeting format.