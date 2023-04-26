SHERIDAN — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has modified COVID- 19 vaccine recommendations in light of recent Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory actions. These recommendations have been supported by the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and were announced April 19
The modified recommendations by the CDC include:
• Allowance of an additional bivalent COVID-19 vaccine dose/booster for adults ages 65 years and older and additional doses/boosters for immunocompromised individuals. Authorization for the additional dose(s) is dependent on the time since the previous booster vaccine administration.
The bivalent vaccine contains immunologically responsive elements of the original COVID-19 variants as well as the more recent COVID-19 omicron variants. The bivalent vaccine has been in use since September 2022
• The monovalent (original) COVID-19 vaccine is no longer recommended nor available for use in the United States
• Individuals ages 6 years and older who have already received a bivalent vaccine/booster since September 2022 do not need to take any action unless they are 65 years or older or immunocompromised
• Children under 6 years of age have modified COVID-19 bivalent vaccine recommendations based on age, vaccine manufacturer and previous COVID-19 vaccine history Alternatives to the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines remain available and are unaffected by the modified CDC recommendations described above.
Contact your health care provider, local pharmacy or Sheridan County Public Health with any questions regarding the updated CDC COVID-19 vaccine recommendations. Sheridan County Public Health will continue to conduct COVID-19 vaccine administration on Thursdays, 8-1:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m. at the Public Health building at 297 S. Main St. in Sheridan or phone us at 307-672-5169.