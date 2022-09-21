SHERIDAN — Join in celebration of the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands.
Help restore, improve and enjoy Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites across the state by attending an upcoming National Public Lands Day event in your area.
Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, National Public Lands Day is a nationwide initiative led by the National Environmental Education Foundation. The annual celebration brings out hundreds of thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country. NPLD is also a “Fee-Free Day” — one of only five days a year when entrance fees are waived at national parks and other public lands.
This year, NPLD will celebrate its 29th year with the theme Giving Back Together.
“During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, we saw an increase in outdoor recreation across the country as folks flocked to the great outdoors to escape the confines of their homes and for the pure enjoyment of being outside,” said Laurel Thompson, outreach coordinator for Wyoming Outdoor Recreation. “Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites also saw this increase in visitation, and what better way to return the favor to the outdoor spaces we hold so dear than to participate in an event geared toward the improvement, restoration, and vitality of our public lands?”
In honor of this annual celebration, day-use and entrance fees will be waived at all Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites Sept. 24.
This year, 14 Wyoming State Parks and Historic Sites will also host National Public Lands Day events from trail improvement projects, guided hikes, conservation walks, park clean-ups and more.
One event will take place locally, with details as follows:
Trail End State Historic Site: starting noon Sept. 22 and going through 3 p.m. Sept. 25, Plein Air in the Parks, meet at Trail End. This annual competition is open to artists of all ages and gives guests the opportunity to watch artists in action. For more information and registration, see TrailEndPleinAir.eventbrite.com or call 307-674-4589.
Participants are encouraged to “know before you go” and to prepare for weather conditions. Supplies will be provided at most locations; however, participants are also encouraged to bring their own gloves where applicable and water and snacks.
Learn more about statewide events by finding individual parks and sites on Facebook.