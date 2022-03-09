SHERIDAN — Organizers at 307 Discovery Center invite the community to celebrate Pi Day with a slice of pizza and fun March 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The event will include a pie auction, pie eating contest and other challenges. Attendees will also have an opportunity to put a pie in the face of the organization’s resident scientist, Mr. Discovery.
The cost to attend is $5 for nonmembers, which includes a slice of pizza.
For additional information, call 307-763-7320 or find the event on Facebook.
The 307 Discovery Center is located at 556 Broadway St.