SHERIDAN — Celebrate Recovery in Sheridan will celebrate its 11th anniversary with a dinner and large group meeting March 25-26.
Celebrate Recovery is a faith-based recovery program that helps individuals work through eight biblically-based recovery principles and the traditional 12 Steps. The group meets every Friday at 7 p.m.
Activities March 25 will include a 6 p.m. dinner, followed by worship and live testimony, guest speaker Jeff Stultz, open share groups and fellowship and dessert.
Activities March 26 will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a welcome, comments from Stultz and additional activities.
All activities will take place at Cornerstone Church, located at 4351 Big Horn Ave.
For more information, find “Celebrate Recovery Sheridan Wyoming” on Facebook, call 307-672-8126 or see sheridancr.org.