Patrons gather at The Park at Ucross for the Ucross Arts Festival, one portion of Celebrate the Arts. This year's Celebrate the Arts festival will take place Aug. 25-28, with the Ucross Arts Festival at 4 p.m. Aug. 28.

 Courtesy photo | Ucross Foundation

SHERIDAN — The Brinton Museum, SAGE Community Arts, Sheridan Public Arts Committee, Ucross Foundation, Whitney Center for the Arts and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center have partnered again this year to Celebrate the Arts from Aug. 25-28.

This annual event is in its fourth year and is a vehicle for both community pride for and attracting attention to the dynamic art resources in the Sheridan area.

