SHERIDAN — The Brinton Museum, SAGE Community Arts, Sheridan Public Arts Committee, Ucross Foundation, Whitney Center for the Arts and the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center have partnered again this year to Celebrate the Arts from Aug. 25-28.
This annual event is in its fourth year and is a vehicle for both community pride for and attracting attention to the dynamic art resources in the Sheridan area.
The schedule of events includes:
• Noon, award-winning author Brandon Hobson reading, question-and-answer session and light refreshments, Kooi Library, Sheridan College, free
• 5-7 p.m., Art Alley, artisan booths, organization booths, art demonstrations, artist meet-and-greets, downtown Sheridan near SAGE Community Arts, free
• 3:30-5 p.m., Afro-Latin Music Master Class with John Roberts y Pan Blanco, Kinnison Hall, Sheridan College, free
• 6-7:30 p.m., Bighorn Rendezvous Artist meet-and-greet, The Brinton Museum, free
• 7:30 p.m., Lynda Kay in concert, WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, ticketed event
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bighorn Rendezvous Quickdraw, The Brinton Museum, free
• 6-9 p.m., Bighorn Rendezvous Art Auction and Dinner, The Brinton Museum, ticketed event
• 4:30-5:30 p.m., Salsa dance class, Choir Room W129, Whitney Center for the Arts, Sheridan College, free
• 7 p.m., John Roberts y Pan Blanco Concert, Kinnison Hall, Sheridan College, ticketed event
• 4 p.m., Ucross Arts Festival, featuring acclaimed musician Jalan Crossland and reading by Brandon Hobson, Ucross Foundation, tickets required, limited space