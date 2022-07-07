SHERIDAN — Organizers of the local Celebrate the Arts event are seeking submissions to be considered for the event poster.
Celebrate the Arts is a multi-day festival highlighting the arts community in the area. This year, organizers are asking for artwork submissions that encompass the spirit of the festival to showcase the arts community at the base of the Bighorn Mountains.
The event committee will select a winner and a $250 prize will be awarded. The winning artist will also get a showcase spot at Art Alley on Aug. 25 to kick off the festival.
All submissions should be sent to Jill Benson, Celebrate the Arts committee chair, at director@sageart.org.
The winner will be announced at the end of July.