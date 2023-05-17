1-13-23 historic preservation commission 2web.jpg
Projects like the First Congregational United Church of Christ's restoration of its stained-glass windows, pictured Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, is an example of a project the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission helps facilitate and move forward.

 Ashleigh Snoozy | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The First Congregational United Church of Christ has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, gaining formal recognition of the property’s historic architectural significance.

A community celebration will be held May 24 at 4 p.m. at the church, located at 100 West Works. Tours and light refreshments will be available.

