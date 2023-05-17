SHERIDAN — The First Congregational United Church of Christ has been added to the National Register of Historic Places, gaining formal recognition of the property’s historic architectural significance.
A community celebration will be held May 24 at 4 p.m. at the church, located at 100 West Works. Tours and light refreshments will be available.
Constructed in 1912 and designed by Morrison H. Vailand and built by Nels A. Pearson, the church is a great example of an early 20th century Gothic-Revival style. The First Congregational United Church of Christ has a high level of integrity. The building retains its original form and has never been added onto. The historic exterior features two types of brick walls, stone trim, engaged buttresses and window and door moldings remain intact. Minor changes and maintenance, such as the replacement of the roof and upgrading of building systems, have taken place over time but have not altered the character-defining features of the building. The interior also retains a high degree of integrity with original woodwork, pews, lighting fixtures and other furnishings. Minor changes have been made to the interior layout to enhance accessibility.
In 2019 the First Congregational United Church of Christ was accepted into the National Fund for Sacred Places Program through the National Trust for Historic Preservation. In October of 2021, it was named as one of Two Sacred Places as Community Space in Rural America through the National Fund for Sacred Places, which marks the first time a congregation in Wyoming has received the award.
From the beginning, one of the cornerstones of the First Congregational Church has been community outreach, and the church building has been consistently used by the community at large as well as the congregation. At one time, the lower level of the building was designed as a gymnasium for community use, complete with bowling alley and showers. It remained the only gymnasium in town for many years. Today, the church hosts Lunch Together, three Alcoholics Anonymous groups, Girl Scouts, and Mercy Grace Ministries for their Sunday evening services. Last Friday at First is a free concert in the auditorium organized by volunteers for the entire community's enjoyment. Several community boards and committees periodically use the parlor space adjacent to the sanctuary for meetings, and the kitchen and fellowship hall have been used for a variety of activities and events.
In 2021, The Downtown Sheridan Association and Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission partnered to obtain a grant through the Wyoming Historic Preservation Office to list the church on the national register of Historic Places. Alliance for Historic Wyoming wrote the nomination.