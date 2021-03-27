Whether you’ve always dreamed of a destination wedding, an intimate ceremony or a big party with all your friends, weddings in 2021 will be different than ever before.
COVID-19 forced restrictions on events in 2020, but local wedding vendors say they’re taking more requests than ever after record-breaking lows last year. Florists, caterers and events venues anticipate a full summer as personal gatherings restrictions on indoor events smaller than 500 people were removed by a public health order by Gov. Mark Gordon effective March 16. Indoor events must be held at 50% capacity with social distancing, according to the order.
“My network of florists across the country — they are still not having weddings on the East Coast. At all,” said Myca Sturtevant, owner of Whirly Girl Flowers. “Wyoming, unlike most of the rest of the country, stayed pretty open.”
Sturtevant said she has events booked through Labor Day. Unlike a lot of other vendors in the wedding industry, Sturtevant said the majority of her work is done solo, often completed before the party happens.
“My job is to get in there, make it look beautiful and get out,” she said, but added that in 2020 there were still so many unknowns about the pandemic.
“I think we have a lot more understanding now, and we have lived in this space for a year,” she said. “People have a little bit more of an idea what they are getting themselves into, whether they decide to go forward with a wedding this year, and what they need to do to keep themselves and their guests safe if they so choose.”
Dakota Trevino-Bublitz of the Best Western Sheridan Center said people are planning weddings and anticipating summer events this year. An entire week in June is sold out for the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Touring group, and her staff is anticipating busy days for the Dead Swede June 5.
“We’re still waiting on tour buses to see what kind of travelers we will get,” Trevino-Bublitz said. “As far as local and U.S. tour bus traveling, those are still happening. We just don’t know about international at this point.”
The employees at Best Western remain masked in accordance with company policy, she said. Guests are not required to wear a mask, and when behind Plexiglas, neither do employees.
“Behind the desk we have the Plexiglas up so people can see our smiling faces when they walk in,” Trevino-Bublitz said.
Sturtevant said she chose to be masked during in-person events through 2020.
“For me personally, I always chose to be masked, when delivering flowers or setting up, or when I needed to be in close proximity to people. That was just my personal choice to take responsibility for myself and not put my clients at risk,” Sturtevant said, adding that it was also a choice to safeguard her business. As a small business owner, she worried that if she was quarantined she may not be able to fulfill her contracts.
Cassie Madden, a Sheridan-based wedding photographer who photographs weddings across several western states, said 2020 was a wild year. After that, many people were worried about making plans.
“People were a little cautious at first when booking for 2021 but many, if not most, of my clients had the ‘we have to keep living’ attitude,” she said. “They went for it, with the understanding it could potentially reschedule.”
Sturtevant, Madden and Antonia Armenta-Miller with Bonafide Food Truck & Catering all agree that a bride should feel special on her wedding day, and that no matter the restrictions, it’s a vendor’s job to help that happen.
“My clients see their weddings as more important than ever,” Madden said. “The pandemic really put things into perspective for all of us. Being surrounded by your loved ones and celebrating life, no matter how big or small the occasion, is a more of a priority than ever now.”
Armenta-Miller, who was named small business person of the year by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce in 2019, said her business has been on a rollercoaster of ups and downs through the pandemic, from an all-time low in 2020 to more event requests than ever this year.
“From a caterer’s perspective, our requests have certainly tripled from the last year. Lots of people are trying to plan weddings around cancellations that occurred because of COVID,” Armenta-Miller said. “That has caused a pretty unfortunate backlog in availability.”
During a traditional wedding season, there are only so many weekends a month, she said, and she wants to ensure her clients are well taken care of. In 2021, while recovering from losses in 2020, she can only book one event or wedding per weekend.
“When we started, our philosophy was to never say no. Whatever it was, we said yes. We hired staff and figured out how to meet the demand. In 2019, we had a record-breaking year. We did three events per Saturday, because we had the staff,” Armenta-Miller said.
“Then 2020 happened, and we had our worst year ever. We nearly went bankrupt. This year, it has tripled, and this week alone I have turned down three weddings because I don’t have the weekends available,” she said.
Like Sturtevant, who is busy until Labor Day, Madden books about 12-18 months in advance and is fully booked for this summer — especially with weddings that moved from 2020 to 2021. Armenta-Miller said that traditionally, at least in Wyoming, most people have large-scale weddings with 150-plus guests. Now, because of COVID, events are smaller but not necessarily less time consuming for wedding vendors.
“To cater a wedding for 50 takes the same amount of staff, time and investment to cater a wedding for 300,” Armenta-Miller said. “So that creates the conundrum of, do you take a high-profit event for 200 guests or do you take the wedding that only has 75 guests and hope they have a larger budget?
“It is a very interesting year to be in the wedding and catering industry,” she added. “People don’t want to wait anymore, but please have realistic expectations, and realize you are one of many who are wanting to reschedule an event.”