SHERIDAN — Multiple events are planned for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, including fireworks displays in the area.
On July 2, the Lake Stop Resort noted a fireworks display will take place at Lake DeSmet at dusk. Package beer will be available from the Lake Stop Resort and food will be available in the Lion's Club building. Fireworks will begin at dusk.
The town of Ranchester will host a Fourth of July celebration on July 4, beginning at 2 p.m. with games and a bounce house in Connor Battlefield State Park.
The day will also include the wife carrying championship, registration for which will begin at 2 p.m., followed by the races at 3 p.m.
A beer trailer, food trucks and more will also be offered, with The Two Tracks performing live from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Fireworks will begin at dusk at Tongue River Middle School.