SHERIDAN — The Center for a Vital Community at Sheridan College’s study circles — public meetings intended to facilitate dialogue and community organization — began this week. This year’s theme: mental health.
On Thursday morning, one such group of Sheridan residents filed into the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library’s Inner Circle to discuss their ideas, experiences and goals for mental health and mental health care in Sheridan County.
Their discussion, facilitated by two volunteers, began with ground rules. It would be a confidential and guided dialogue, facilitators Cathi Kindt, a former health care worker, and Sheriff Allen Thompson explained, focused on making connections between participants and framing the issue of mental health in Sheridan County.
Although some seemed hesitant to share at first, the conversation quickly developed. The community members examined subjects ranging from the role of past experiences in shaping behavior to the impact of the pandemic on mental health.
Organizers hope these circles will challenge stigmas about mental health and mental illness, promote understanding and empathy toward people with mental health issues, and address gaps in mental health care in Sheridan.
“Our ultimate hope,” said Center for a Vital Community Project Coordinator Julie Greer, “is that we can have even a small impact on improving mental health — whether it’s awareness or availability of resources — in Sheridan County.”
To accommodate the schedules of diverse members of Sheridan County, event organizers said, the study circles are held at various times and locations each week through the first week of November. Some study circle sessions will also be held outside the city of Sheridan; sessions on Wednesday evenings, for instance, are hosted at Story Library in Story, while Monday morning sessions are held virtually, via Zoom.
The study circles will culminate in a comprehensive action forum from 6:30-8 p.m. on Nov. 15 at the Sheridan County YMCA. The forum will both generate concrete plans to implement study circle recommendations and offer study circle participants opportunities to volunteer in the application of their ideas.
Past study circles have generated considerable change in Sheridan. Study circles on poverty conducted in 2012 spawned seven community initiatives, including mentorship programs at local high schools and Community Connections, an organization that offers referrals to various local programs. Meanwhile, 2015’s circle on creating a dementia-friendly community resulted in a $1.1 million federal grant and helped establish Dementia Friendly Wyoming, an organization dedicated to ensuring Sheridan embraces those with dementia and their caregivers.
Participants left the library after Thursday’s study circle glad they had participated and excited about what future sessions might hold. Next week, they hope to imagine new services Sheridan might adopt to meet the mental health needs of our community.
As the study circle’s facilitator, Thompson appreciated the group’s community-based approach to solving problems. It was “encouraging,” he said, “to see people take serious interest in making the community better.”