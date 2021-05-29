SHERIDAN — For people who liked the movie “Frozen,” like music and like watching dozens of entertaining young people put on a show, the upcoming Sheridan Youth Theater production of “Frozen Jr.” June 16-19, is sure to be a hit.
According to directors Grace Cannon and Stephanie Zukowski, a total of 57 young actors and actresses from the Sheridan area will take the stage — not to mention, at times, the aisles and stairways — for the stage adaptation being presented by the WYO Theater and Tandem Productions, as well as being sponsored by Homer A. & Mildred S. Family Foundation.
“I’m a teacher. I love kids,” said Zukowski, the music director for the show, at a practice late afternoon Thursday. “We’re having a great time.”
While maybe missing some songs and scenes from its parent production of "Frozen," a 2018 Broadway musical, itself an adaptation of the 2013 Disney movie of the same name, the junior version provides a similar storyline and many of the same songs.
“The overall story is the same,” Zukowski said. “Usually, just the scenes are shorter and some of the songs are missing.
“If everything goes smoothly, ("Frozen Jr.") should be done in just under an hour,” she added.
In that time, the audience will be entertained as Elsa and Anna must work together as sisters to discover the meaning of true love and save Arendelle.
“It’s about relationships,” Cannon said. “It’s a really cool musical. … It’s a really cool show, especially for youngsters.”
She added that some might even find the story will touch their own lives, as Sheridan and other communities slowly come out from the veil cast by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It feels like there’s a metaphor there,” she said. “It’s an awesome way to bring people together, especially in this community.”
Cannon added she was surprised by her young cast. With the popularity of the Disney movie, many of them already knew some of the songs and movements behind the scenes.
“Some of the older kids grew up with the show,” she said. “They’re really excited about doing it.”
And, a shorter show doesn’t mean less entertainment. Zukowski said the local cast will perform at least 17 songs during the hour-long production.
“If you just like watching lots of children perform on stage, this is a really good show to be at,” she added. “If you enjoy musicals, too, this is a great show to be at.”
Cannon added another exciting factor behind the local production is it will be one of the first under WYO Play, the theater’s new educational initiative.
“It’s cool to work with that,” she said. “We’re going to take it into the future.”
The curtain on the upcoming performances will go up at 7 p.m. each night.
Tickets, which are $15 for adults and $12 for students, are already on sale and may be purchased either through the WYO Theater website, www.wyotheater.com, or by calling the box office at 307-672-9084.