SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce will accept applications for Leadership Sheridan County through the month of October. Applications will be available on the Chamber’s website and at the Chamber office, 54 S. Main St., starting Sept. 30.
Leadership Sheridan County is a program designed to inspire citizens to assume leadership roles in the community.
One of more than 1,000 Chamber leadership development programs throughout the U.S., Leadership Sheridan County challenges and prepares individuals from diverse backgrounds to become influential in determining the future of Sheridan County.
HISTORY OF LEADERSHIP SHERIDAN COUNTY
Design of the Leadership Sheridan County program began in 1993. Similar programs had been implemented across the country and the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce saw a need in this community. After modifying formats from other cities with the program, the first class started.
The initial class had 12 participants, most of whom are still here and making strong contributions to the community. That group graduated in January 1994 — the Chamber’s first graduating class, the class of 1994.
Those initial class members were Paul Beels from the U.S. Forest Service, Wayne Blank from Montana-Dakota Utilities, Risa Brown and Richard Brown from Padlock Ranch, Gladys Burchett from the Chamber, Elizabeth Diebold from Perkins Restaurant, Dr. Jill Hlavac (now Jill Miller) from Sheridan Eyecare Center, Eunice McEwan who was a Sheridan County Commissioner, Bill Perkins of Pioneer Insurance, Victoria Sare of the Holiday Inn, Kathy Sinclair of Hanna Creek Acres, and Ken Werbelow of Pelesky Petroleum.
The Leadership Sheridan County program has continued each year for more than 20 years and graduated more than 300 students, all of whom have gained a great deal more insight into the issues of the community and a passion for being involved and making a difference in the future.
PROGRAM GOALS
Identify future leaders
Identify and bring together individuals who welcome the opportunity to expand their involvement in community affairs and are willing to assume leadership positions within the community.
Enhance community, leadership knowledge
Enhance participant knowledge of and commitment to the greater Sheridan County area to make their involvement in community affairs more effective and refine leadership skills through training from some of our community’s top leaders.
Establish valuable connections
Develop new and strengthen existing relationships to benefit the professional and volunteer careers of participants.
Promote civic, community involvement
Promote active involvement by participants in a wide range of civic and community affairs by demonstrating how individuals can get involved in community organizations and events.
PROGRAM ELIGIBILITY
Anyone older than 18 can participate in Leadership Sheridan County. Area businesses, public and private agencies, civic groups and other organizations are asked to sponsor individuals with leadership potential for participation in the program.
Participants should possess a desire to learn about the history and the future of Sheridan County, both from an economic and cultural perspective.
Program participants must have the support and commitment of their employer. This ensures that the participant is able to fulfill the program requirements.
Participants are chosen by application by the Leadership Steering Committee. Applications are available in October each year.
PROGRAM COMMITMENT
The program consists of a retreat, seven full-day modules, and an overnight trip to Cheyenne, all spanning a nine-month time period. Program participants must attend the retreat and a minimum of seven out of eight regular modules to be recognized as a Leadership Sheridan County graduate. Late arrival or partial attendance at any of the core modules could result in ineligibility to be a graduate. No tuition refunds will be granted if a participant fails to complete the program.
In addition to the initial time commitment described above, program participants are asked to participate in the hands-on planning and facilitation of the Leadership Sheridan County program for the following year.
ANNUAL PROGRAM SCHEDULE
January, retreat
February, state government in Cheyenne
March, city government
April, health and human services
May, county government
June, economic development
July, community history and the arts
August, natural resources
September, youth services
October, graduation