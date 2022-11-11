SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce has announced the nominees, as selected by the Chamber’s Board of Directors, for the 2022 Awards of Excellence.
Voting for the nominees is now open through Dec. 1. Chamber members and their employees are eligible to vote. The awards categories and nominees are:
This award honors a Chamber member individual, business or organization that has made a significant impact in Sheridan County. Understanding that a community thrives when those in it invest and contribute to its success, the nominees demonstrate vision, ambition and drive to address needs in the community and strive for the betterment of the local area.
• Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation
This award honors a Chamber member business or organization that has a distinguished tenure of 20 or more years in the community. This business or organization demonstrates consistent service, continually invests in the community, meets challenges with innovative solutions and demonstrates sustained quality performance.
• Ace Hardware/Sheridan Arts & Crafts
• TOP Office Products, Inc.
This award honors a Chamber member business that positively impacts the economic health of the Sheridan area through exceptional business practices, customer service and innovation. This business shows steady growth and consistent strong performance, excels in community relations, practices exemplary business conduct, responds positively to adversity and shows proven business achievement.
BUSINESS PERSON OF THE YEAR
This award honors a Chamber member business person who shows outstanding business acumen and strong leadership in business and community efforts. This person is a champion for economic development, strives to exceed customer expectations, delivers industry leading standards of service and quality and exhibits innovation in business development.
• Kathy Bede (Verdello, LLC)
• Jessica Bohnsack (Sheridan Stationery Books & Gifts)
• Torrey Moody (Arby’s & Taco John’s/Good Times)
• Jon Oman (Jon Oman State Farm)
• Dave Wills (Let ‘Er Buck Car Wash, LLC & Summit Realty Group, Inc.)
All Awards of Excellence nominees will be recognized at the Feb. 8, 2023, Chamber Lunch Program, with the recipients in each category announced at that time. Chamber members and their employees are invited to vote at www.sheridanwyomingchamber.org.
For more information, call the Chamber at 307-672-2485.