CHAMBER WELCOMES 2023 LEADERSHIP SHERIDAN COUNTY CLASS
SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce welcomed the members of the 2023 Leadership Sheridan County class during their program orientation Jan. 20 at Padlock Ranch.
Members of the 2023 class are: Janet Barnes, Whitney Benefits; Jill Benson, SAGE Community Arts; Amy Blumenstock, First Northern Bank; Victoria Dahlstrom, Edward Jones; Tara Dollison, First Interstate Bank; Stephanie Ellis, Sheridan College Foundation; Ty Fauber, Range; Susie Garber-Johnson, D.A. Davidson & Co.; Dina Garcia-Blanchard, First Federal Bank & Trust; Stefanie Gilbert, Gateway Mortgage; Ian Hamilton, Vacutech; Andrew Holmberg, Kennon; Erik Jacobson, city of Sheridan; Meg Kent, Sheridan Community Land Trust; Jami Kukal, First Federal Bank & Trust; AJ Lawrence, Devoted to Home; Jennifer McArthur, Sheridan College; Heather Miller, Best Western Sheridan Center; Shane Rader, Frontier Asset Management; Thad Rigby, Sheridan College; Trevor Thorvaldson, Crowley Fleck; and Catherine Bare, city of Sheridan.