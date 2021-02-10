SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce announced winners of the 2020 Awards of Excellence in a Zoom meeting Wednesday.
Chamber CEO Dixie Johnson said this is one of her favorite presentations of the year, as she is able to honor businesses throughout the community.
The award winners are as follows:
KEY SERVICE AWARD: The Hub on Smith
This award honors a Chamber member non-profit organization that has made a significant impact in Sheridan County. This organization serves with enthusiasm and dedication, addresses needs in the community and aligns the vision of its organization for maximum effectiveness.
Nominees included:
• Impact Sheridan (formerly WTBC)
• Sheridan County Public Health
• Sheridan On Skates
• Sheridan Memorial Hospital
STRENGTH OF SHERIDAN AWARD: Sheridan Commercial Company
This award honors a Chamber member business or organization that has a distinguished tenure of 20 or more years in the community. This business or organization demonstrates consistent service, continually invests in the community, meets challenges with innovative solutions and demonstrates sustained quality performance.
Nominees included:
• Best Western Sheridan Center
• Big Horn Beverage
• Harker Mellinger
• PO News & Flagstaff Café
SPIRIT OF SHERIDAN AWARD: Erin Kilbride
This award honors a business or individual who volunteers countless hours for the betterment of the Chamber and our local area. The nominees demonstrate vision, ambition and drive to serve the community and the mission of the Chamber, understanding that a community thrives when those in it invest and contribute to its success.
Nominees included:
• Peter Clark
• Rosemary Garber
• Robby Smith
• Paula Whitworth
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR AWARD: First Northern Bank of Wyoming
This award honors a Chamber member business that positively impacts the economic health of the Sheridan area through exceptional business practices, customer service and innovation. This business shows steady growth and consistent strong performance, excels in community relations, practices exemplary business conduct, responds positively to adversity and shows proven business achievement.
Nominees included:
• Koltiska Distillery
• Papa Joe’s Produce
• Peak Consulting
• Pony Grill & Bar
BUSINESS PERSON(S) OF THE YEAR AWARD: Paul and Christina Haworth (Sackett’s Market)
This award honors a Chamber member business person who shows outstanding business acumen and strong leadership in business and community efforts. This person is a champion for economic development, strives to exceed customer expectations, delivers industry leading standards of service and quality and exhibits innovation in business development.
Nominees included:
• Patrick Akers (Qdoba)
• Kendra Barney (The Paint Post)
• Dave Engels (Engineering Associates)
• Linda Robbins (Annie Greenthumb’s Flowers & Gifts)
Voting to determine the recipients was done by the membership via online ballot. Winners will be featured in The Sheridan Press each Tuesday on the business page for the next five weeks. The winners are also honored in the Chamber's Community Guide magazine, published today by the Chamber and The Sheridan Press.