SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce announced the recipients of the 2022 Awards of Excellence during its Awards of Excellence Lunch program Wednesday at the Ramada Plaza Sheridan.
The recipients were voted on by the membership via online ballot.
The awards presented and the recipients are: Community Champion Award: Patrick Henderson; Strength of Sheridan: Ace Hardware/Sheridan Arts & Crafts; Business of the Year: The Big Horn Y; and Business Person of the Year, Kathy Bede, Verdello.
All recipients are featured in the Chamber official relocation guide, published by The Sheridan Press. Their stories will also be featured in the business section of The Sheridan Press for the next four weeks.
For more information, contact the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485.