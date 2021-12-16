SHERIDAN — Carroll’s Furniture is the first-place winner in the 2021 Sheridan Christmas Stroll Lighting and Decorating Contest, held by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Sheridan Media.
Babe’s Flowers and The Sport Stop tied for second place.
“The Lighting and Decorating Contest for Stroll participating businesses is held every year,” Chamber CEO Dixie Johnson said. “In previous years, we’ve had anonymous judges rank the decorations to determine the winners. This year, based on feedback from businesses and the Stroll Planning Committee and to further our goal to encourage the community to visit our local businesses, we decided to make it a People’s Choice Contest.”
Sheridan Media hosted the contest on its website, and the community could log on and vote once per day. Voting opened on Stroll night and continued through Dec. 12.
Carroll’s Furniture received $100 in Chamber Bucks, a blue ribbon and a certificate. Babe’s Flowers and The Sport Stop each received $50 in Chamber Bucks, a red ribbon and a certificate.
“The participating businesses really went all out this year decorating their businesses with the Christmas Stroll theme, ‘Gingerbread Stroll,’” Johnson said. “We appreciate all of their work and encourage the community to take the time to visit the businesses and enjoy their festive decorations.”