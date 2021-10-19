SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce recognized the graduates of the 2020-21 Leadership Sheridan County Class at the Chamber Lunch Program Oct. 13 at the Best Western Sheridan Center/Bistro307.
Graduating its first class in 1994, Leadership Sheridan County is a 10-month program of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, which identifies future leaders, enhances community and leadership knowledge, establishes valuable connections, and promotes civic and community involvement.
The graduates of the class are as follows: Craig Achord (Sheridan College), Sarah Aksamit (Sheridan College), Brad Bauer (Sheridan Community Land Trust), Thomas Bushnell (Kennon), Mikkayla DeBolt (Cloud Peak Lanes), Julie Greer (Center for a Vital Community at Sheridan College), Hayden Heaphy (Navajo Transitional Energy Co. — Spring Creek Mine), Georgia Knauss (SWCA Environmental Consultants), Jonny Law (Luminous Brewhouse), Zjon May (Range), Jared Meacham (Vacutech), Mandy Morris (Holy Name Catholic School), Shiann Panetta (First Northern Bank of Wyoming), Heather Prosser (Children’s Center), James Rader (Powder River Heating & Air Conditioning), Jennifer Rizer (Chase Brothers Properties), Karen Schumacher (Best Western Sheridan Center), Jim Shellenberger (Elevate Asset Management), Lily Simon (Century 21 BHJ Realty, Inc.), Brittany Sorenson (First Interstate Bank), Mikole Soto (Chapman, Valdez and Lansing), Paula Whitworth (Sunlight Federal Credit Union).
Applications for the 2022 class are currently being accepted. Applications and additional information are available at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce office at 24 S. Main St., Sheridan, or on the Chamber website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.
For more information about the program call 307-672-2485.