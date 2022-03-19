Tongue River Valley Community Center executive director Erin Kilbride
DAYTON — Members of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Business Retention and Expansion Committee will host a Chamber Coffee event March 24 at 8 a.m.

The event will take place at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton. 

Chamber Coffees are a way to connect with the outlying areas in Sheridan County and learn more about the businesses, projects and issues in those communities. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information, call the Chamber at 307-672-2485 or email info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.

