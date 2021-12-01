SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will present a Chamber Concert Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
The program will feature performances by the SC Flute Choir, the SC Viol Consort and more. This event is free and open to the public.
The SC Flute Choir, directed by Rachel Bergman, will perform Chris Erickson’s arrangement of “Peter and the Wolf” by Sergei Prokofiev with President Walt Tribley narrating.
The flute trio, featuring music scholarship students Rayne Goins, Cora Wood and Skylar Tharpe, will perform “Flutes in the Garden” by flutist-composer Gary Schocker.
For more information, see sheridan.edu/arts.