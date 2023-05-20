SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Sheridan Association and city of Sheridan this week kicked off the “Get Your Paws on Some Chamber Bucks” promotion as part of the DSA and Chamber’s “Bear with Us” campaign.
The goal of the “Bear with Us” campaign is to help support Sheridan businesses located within the Sheridan Main Street Resurfacing and Utility Upgrade Project and encourage the community to continue visiting their favorite Main Street businesses throughout the construction project.
Brian and Ana Roberts were the first to be caught May 18 at La Herradura Mexican Restaurant. They received $100 in Chamber Bucks.
Much like the Chamber’s annual “Get Caught Shopping” campaign at Christmas, volunteers will be out looking for people who are supporting businesses within the construction zone. Those caught will be awarded $100 in Chamber Bucks that they can spend immediately. Each week through Sept. 15, 2023, and again during the 2024 construction season, $100 in Chamber Bucks will be given away for a total of $3,600 throughout the two-year project.
The Roberts were thrilled to be the first recipients. “We’ve been coming here [La Herradura] every week to support them during the construction,” explained Mr. Roberts.
“The Chamber, DSA and the city appreciate Mr. and Mrs. Roberts for continuing to support their local businesses through this construction project,” Chamber CEO Dixie Johnson said. “We’re looking forward to rewarding more folks each week for bearing with us and continuing to visit their favorite businesses during the project. The sidewalks are open in front of businesses, and there is still plenty of parking on Main Street, the side streets and the eight public parking lots downtown.”
Chamber Bucks is an actual check issued on a Chamber of Commerce account to be used just like a personal check or cash and can be used as payment at most Sheridan County businesses. Chamber Bucks keep dollars in the local community. Last year, the Chamber issued over $168,000 in Chamber Bucks.
For more information about the promotion or Chamber Bucks, call the Chamber at 307-672-2485.