Ana and Brian Roberts were “caught” supporting La Herradura Mexican Restaurant, one of the Sheridan Main Street businesses in the Resurfacing and Utility Upgrade Project. They won $100 in Chamber Bucks. Raymundo Lepe (right) is one of La Herradura’s owners.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Sheridan Association and city of Sheridan this week kicked off the “Get Your Paws on Some Chamber Bucks” promotion as part of the DSA and Chamber’s “Bear with Us” campaign.

The goal of the “Bear with Us” campaign is to help support Sheridan businesses located within the Sheridan Main Street Resurfacing and Utility Upgrade Project and encourage the community to continue visiting their favorite Main Street businesses throughout the construction project.

