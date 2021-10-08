SHERIDAN — It’s now time for businesses to register to participate in the 26th annual Sheridan Christmas Stroll. Registrations must be submitted by Oct. 22 to be included in all event marketing.
Registration packets are available at the Chamber Office, 24 S. Main St., and on the Chamber’s website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.
The 2021 Christmas Stroll will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 26. Main Street and Grinnell Plaza will once again close from 4-8 p.m. and feature traditional festivities. Fireworks will conclude the evening.
Stroll button holders will again be able to begin searching for their matching button number Stroll Day and through Christmas Eve. Get Caught Shopping will begin Stroll Day as well.
For more information, contact the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485 or via email at info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.