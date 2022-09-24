I voted sticker stock
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee will host general election candidate forums Monday and Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

The forums provide an opportunity for those running in contested races for elected office in the 2022 general election to share information about themselves and their platforms.

