SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Government Affairs Committee will host general election candidate forums Monday and Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
The forums provide an opportunity for those running in contested races for elected office in the 2022 general election to share information about themselves and their platforms.
The Sept. 26 forum will focus on the contested positions on the general election ballot for Sheridan County School Districts 1, 2 and 3 trustees and Northern Wyoming Community College District trustees. The Sept. 27 forum will focus on the contested positions for governor, U.S. Representative, superintendent of public instruction, Senate District 21, House District 29, Dayton mayor, Dayton Town Council, Ranchester mayor and Sheridan City Council.
This forum is open to the public and will be livestreamed on the Chamber’s YouTube channel. Recordings for both forums will be available after the events on the Chamber’s YouTube channel, website and Facebook page. For more information, contact the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce at 307-672-2485 or info@sheridanwyomingchamber.org.